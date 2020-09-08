Miles Kane gutted to miss Paul McCartney performance with Jaded Hearts Club Band

8 September 2020, 20:00 | Updated: 9 September 2020, 09:49

The Scouse rocker has revealed how he came to be in the supergroup, but missed out on a performance with The Beatles legend in 2018.

Miles Kane says it's "typical" that he missed out on the performance of a lifetime with Paul McCartney.

The Scouse rocker is part of the Jaded Hearts Club Band - whose cover of Love's Gone Bad is our Radio X Record Of The Week - and he spoke to Radio X about missing out on a chance to be on stage with The Beatles legend in 2018.

The supergroup - which includes members such as Muse's Matt Bellamy, Blur's Graham Coxon and Jet's Nic Cester - often have differing line-ups depending on their location, which is why Miles Kane missed the chance to perform Helter Skelter with the member of The Fab Four.

Quizzed if he played with Macca on stage, he told Radio X's George Godfrey: "That was the one I didn't do, unfortunately. The others did. All the lads did. They played [his daughter] Stella McCartney's party or something and Paul McCartney jumped up on stage with them, which looked like a lot of fun..."

When George Godfrey mused it was quite the performance to miss out on, Kane joked: "Yeah, typical innit mate? Yeah, Typical".

READ MORE: Miles Kane throws some Northern Soul shapes in the new Jaded Hearts Club video

View this post on Instagram

Just did Macca with Macca #walkinglegend

A post shared by Matt Bellamy (@mattbellamy) on

Kane also talked about how the band first came about and his hopes for performing for them all again one day.

"Well it all started about three years ago when I was living in LA. One of the lads, Jamie, it was his 40th birthday and I think initially he was thinking of getting a Beatles covers band to play his party in this bar and in the end he was like, 'hang on, all my mates are musicians".

He added: "It started off as some fun and now it's become... well, not serious, but it's own little world of whatever it is".

Asked if they plan to take their covers on tour, he replied: "When we can, I'm sure we will. That's the plan and everyone wants to."

"I like it when everyone's there," he added. "I want to be hot and sweaty and especially the Jaded stuff. It lends its hand to that and you want it to be a bit raucous and in your face".

WATCH: The Jaded Hearts Club share new video for Reach Out I'll Be There

Latest Videos

Cat Deeley confirms SMTV Live reunion to The Chris Moyles Show

Cat Deeley confirms details of SMTV Live reunion to Chris Moyles
Lee Mack fulfils Chris Moyles Soccer Aid entrance dare and secures his £1K donation

Lee Mack secures Chris Moyles' £1k Soccer Aid pledge after Chesney Hawkes entrance music dare
Vinnie Jones talks to The Chris Moyles Show about Piers Morgan's Life Stories responses

WATCH: Vinnie Jones talks response to Piers Morgan Life Stories interview
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl finally completes drum-off with Nandi Bushell

Why Dave Grohl was lucky to drum with Nandi Bushell: Watch her biggest covers

Foo Fighters

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne in 1987

When did Ozzy Osbourne try and kill his wife Sharon?

Music News

Dave earned £2.7 million in 2019

Dave earned a reported £2.7 million in 2019

Music News

I Can't Believe It's Not Buddha with Lee Mack and Neil Webster

Lee Mack launches new podcast on Buddhism and mindfulness

Music News

Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat in 2006

Sacha Baron Cohen has secretly made Borat 2

News

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea and early guitarist Jack Sherman

Flea breaks silence on death of early Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Latest On Radio X

Lily Allen and Stranger Things' David Harbour 'tie the knot' after year of dating

Music News

Ed Sheeran's rare demo, that he wrote when he was 13, sells for £50,000

Music News

Muse: Dominic Howard, Matthew Bellamy, and Christopher Wolstenholme

QUIZ: Are you a Muse super-fan?

Quizzes

Liam Gallagher and Ian Brown

Liam Gallagher quizzed on Ian Brown's anti-mask tweet

Liam Gallagher

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and AC/DC's Brian Johnson

Dave Grohl joins forces with AC/DC's Brian Johnson for new music documentary

Foo Fighters

Gorillaz and Rober Smith of The Cure

Gorillaz to collaborate with The Cure's Robert Smith

Gorillaz