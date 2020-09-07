Miles Kane throws some Northern Soul shapes in the new Jaded Hearts Club video

The supergroup featuring Matt Bellamy, Miles Kane and Graham Coxon have announced a new single in advance of their debut album.

Supergroups? They're great. And the latest act to come along featuring the cream of rock'n'roll talent is The Jaded Hearts Club, which started out as a band booked to play a birthday party and are now set to release a whole album of covers. Their new single, Love's Gone Bad, is such a stormer, we've made it the Radio X Record Of The Week. And take a look at Miles Kane throwing some Northern Soul-style shapes in the video, which was shot at London's Moth Club.

The Jaded Hearts Club comprises Kane, Matt Bellamy from Muse, Graham Coxon of Blur, Nic Cester of Jet, Sean Payne of The Zutons and guitarist Jamie Davis.

This stellar line-up was formed in 2017 when Davis wanted to book a Beatles covers band to play at his birthday party in Los Angeles. A keen guitarist himself, he also ran Coxon’s Transcopic Records label.

So what would you do in that situation? Why, you'd ring your mates and get them to get a group together for you. So The Jaded Hearts Club was born.

The group's second gig was at a Stella McCartney fashion show, which saw her dad Paul jump on stage while his old mucker Ringo Starr sat and enjoyed the show.

Since then, the group has played SXSW, an aftershow for a Muse gig in Chicago and an appearance at the Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust.

The Jaded Hearts Club. Picture: Press

By now, though, the Jaded Hearts Club are no longer a Beatles covers act. They've been "crate-digging" to unearth some old Northern Soul and Motown classics and given them a kick up the backside to bring them into the 21st Century.

The Jaded Hearts have already covered the Four Tops' evergreen Reach Out (I'll Be There), now they've tackled a true rarity: Love's Gone Bad, originally issued by Chris Clark in 1966 on the Motown subsidiary label V.I.P. Records. Written by the legendary team of Holland-Dozier-Holland, the track was later covered by the Michigan-based band The Underdogs, where it became a garage-rock cult hit.

As a taster of the debut album, it's perfect. The full length first outing for The Jaded Hearts Club will be You've Always Been Here and will arrive on 2 October. Here's the full list of covers that you'll be able to enjoy.

The Jaded Hearts Club - You've Always Been Here track listing

We’ll Meet Again (Vera Lynn)

Reach Out I’ll Be There (The Four Tops)

Have Love Will Travel (The Sonics)

This Love Starved Heart Of Mine (It’s Killing Me) (Marvin Gaye)

Nobody But Me (The Human Beinz / The Isley Brothers)

Long And Lonesome Road (Shocking Blue)

I Put A Spell On You (Screamin’ Jay Hawkins)

Money (Barrett Strong)

Why When The Love Is Gone (The Isley Brothers)

Love’s Gone Bad (Chris Clark)

Fever (Peggy Lee)