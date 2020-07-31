The Jaded Hearts Club share new video for Reach Out I'll Be There

The supergroup - which includes Jet's Nic Cester, Muse's Matt Bellamy and Miles Kane - have released their cover of The Four Tops classic.

The Jaded Hearts Club have shared a new video for their cover of Reach Out I'll Be There.

The supergroup - who include Jet's Nic Cester, Miles Kane, Blur's Graham Coxon, Matt Bellamy, Jamie Davis and The Zutons’ Sean Payne - have released their take on the Motown classic by The Four Tops.

The video, which was released this week, sees the band members perform in various locations and settings across three countries as Cester takes on the lead vocals, while singing out onto the courtyard of a stunning Italian apartment building.

Watch their video above.

The Jaded Hearts Club have released a video for Reach Out I'll Be There. Picture: YouTube/The Jaded Hearts Club

Speaking about the idea behind the video, Davis said: “We were due to play a short UK tour in the spring which didn’t happen due to lockdown – so we were all searching for something to feel good about and a way to connect musically – we needed a ray of sunshine."

Bellamy added: “Jamie and I were FaceTiming a lot discussing how or even if we could carry on during lockdown, and we kept sending each other links to song ideas.

"We eventually stumbled across the legendary live performance Reach Out by The Four Tops in Paris in 1967 which touched a deep nerve. It was pure joy, and uplifting energy – exactly what we needed to hear during the darkest initial few weeks of lockdown so we decided to try and do a cover of it somehow with our band members spread across three countries”.

The band have also announced the release of their debut album, You've Always Been Here, which is set for release on 2 October 2020.

It includes their latest cover alongside a rendition of We'll Meet Again by the late Dame Vera Lynn, Nobody But Me by the and Have Love Will Travel by the Sonics and Nobody But Me by the The Isley Brothers and most notably by The Human Beinz.

See the tracklist for You've Always Been Here:

1. We’ll Meet Again

2. Reach Out I’ll Be There

3. Have Love Will Travel

4. This Love Starved Heart Of Mine (It’s Killing Me)

5. Nobody But Me

6. Long And Lonesome Road

7. I Put A Spell On You

8. Money

9. Why When The Love Is Gone

10. Love’s Gone Bad

11. Fever