Miles Kane covers The Beatles' Now And Then

Miles Kane has covered The Beatles' final release. Picture: 1. Press 2. Apple Corps/Universal/Press

The Liverpool rocker paid tribute to the Fab Four with his take on the new release, which is referred to as the last Beatles song.

Miles Kane has shared a moving cover of The Beatles' Now And Then.

The 'last' Beatles song was released on Thursday 2nd November and has had a profound effect on music fans and musicians alike ever since.

Now the Scouse rocker has paid tribute to the Fab Four by covering the track, while accompanied on the guitar by his friend Fave.

Sharing his take on the single on social media, the Last Shadow Puppets rocker explained: "Came round me mate Dave’s to listen to the first play of the new beatles tune! I LOVE! 5 mins later we worked it out! The best band in the world I love them so much! Now and Then LOVE MK xx"

Watch his rendition of Now And Then below:

Miles Kane sings The Beatles' Now And Then

Now and Then features vocals from the late John Lennon, guitar from the late George Harrison as well as bass, guitar and piano from Paul McCartney and drums from Ringo Starr.

McCartney, Harrison and Starr first attempted to add music to the late '70s demo by Lennon back in 1995 as part of the Anthology project, However, the cassette of John's vocal was poor quality and the project was abandoned. Earlier this year the track was finished thanks to AI technology that was able to extract the vocal from all the background noise.

The results are a stunning track and accompanying visuals courtesy of Peter Jackson, which you can watch below:

The Beatles - Now And Then (Official Music Video)

The track was released worldwide at 2pm GMT on Thursday 2nd November as a double A-side with the band's very first single, Love Me Do and there are a number of limited edition formats to buy at the official Beatles Store.

Miles Kane isn't the only musician who's been moved by the single.

Liam Gallagher also shared his early response to the track, telling his 3.6m-strong followers: "Now n Then absolutely incredible biblical celestial heartbreaking and heartwarming all at the same time long live The Beatles LG x".

Now n Then absolutely incredible biblical celestial heartbreaking and heartwarming all at the same time long live The Beatles LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 2, 2023

Gallagher's fitting review was promptly followed up by a more blunt take on his love for the band. When a fan asked if he was worried he wouldn't like the single, he replied "The Beatles could s*** in my hand bag I’d still hide my polo mints in there."

The Beatles could shit in my hand bag I’d still hide my polo mints in there — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 2, 2023

The world-famous director explained: "I told Apple how the lack of suitable footage worried me. We’d need to use a lot of rare and unseen film. Nothing at all seemed to exist showing Paul, George and Ringo working on Now And Then in 1995 … There’s not much footage of John in the mid-seventies when he wrote the demo … And they didn’t even shoot any footage showing Paul and Ringo working on the song last year.

A 12-minute film Now And Then - The Last Beatles Song also premiered on 1st November, which explains the process that went into the making of the song.

Written and directed by Oliver Murray, the clip includes exclusive footage and commentary from Paul, Ringo, George, Sean Ono Lennon and Peter Jackson.

You can watch the film below.

The Beatles - Now And Then - The Last Beatles Song (Short Film)

McCartney says in the short film: "We did Free As A Bird and Real Love and we'd got a little bit of time left to do Now And Then. On John's demo tape, the piano was a little hard to hear. In those days, of course, we didn't have the technology to do the separation. Every time we wanted a little bit more of John's voice, this piano came through and clouded the picture.

"Now And Then just kind of languished in a cupboard. It took almost a quarter of a century for the right moment to tackle Now And Then again.