Watch the official video for The Libertines new Shiver single

19 January 2024, 10:35 | Updated: 19 January 2024, 11:27

The Libertines press image 2024
The Libertines have unveiled their Shiver single. Picture: Ed Cooke

Watch the official video for the next cut to come from the band's album, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Libertines have shared their Shiver single.

The rockers - comprised of Pete Doherty, Carl Barât, Gary Powell and John Hassall - have shared the next take to come from their All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade album, which is set for release on 8th March 2024.

The Alex Brown-directed video showcases the seaside funeral of a pearly king, shot in black and white, with The Libertines joining the mourners in their sharpest threads, which includes a cast of characters from their album sleeve.

The Libertines - Shiver (Official Video)

The single was co-written by Pete and Carl and the latter explained: “Peter had a song and I had a song and we mashed them up and did it collaboratively.”

Pete added: "I would probably find it difficult to work out who did what because we were both there the whole time through its creation. It should really be called The Last Dream Of Every Dying Soldier, but everyone liked the title Shiver.”

The Libertines' All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade album artwork
The Libertines' All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade album artwork. Picture: Press

Shiver is the third cut to come from the band's forthcoming album, following Night Of The Hunter and lead track Run, Run, Run.

See the tracklisting for All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade below:

  1. Run, Run, Run
  2. Mustang
  3. Have A Friend
  4. Merry Old England
  5. Man With The Melody
  6. Oh Shit
  7. Night Of The Hunter
  8. Baron’s Claw
  9. Shiver
  10. Be Young
  11. Songs They Never Play On The Radio

All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade is released on 8th March 2024.

Having played a duo of rousing show at the Lido in Margate for two shows in December, this month will see the band go back to their roots and embark on an intimate club tour- which sold out within minutes of going on sale.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) they wrote: "Excited to be going back to our roots in these small sweaty clubs, where we can see the whites of the crowds eyes. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10am for the Albionay! Tour x".

See The Libertines' intimate 2024 tour dates:

  • 23rd January 2024: Stockton, ARC
  • 24th January 2024: Liverpool, Cavern Club
  • 25th January 2024: Milton Keynes, MK11
  • 27th January 2024: Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
  • 28th January 2024: Derby, Hairy Dog
  • 11th February 2024: Falmouth, Princess Pavilion
  • 12th February 2024: Southampton, Engine Rooms
  • 14th February 2024: Stoke, Underground
  • 15th February 2024: Leeds, The Wardrobe
  • 16th February 2024: Glasgow, Oran Mor

