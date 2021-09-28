Pete Doherty is engaged to bandmate Katia de Vidas

Pete Doherty is engaged to Katia de Vidas. Picture: 1. Instagram 2. Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Libertines rocker proposed to his girlfriend and The Puta Madres bandmate Katia de Vidas, his publicist has confirmed.

Pete Doherty is engaged to Katia de Vidas, his publicist has confirmed.

The Libertines rocker - who has been clean of heroin for more than two years - popped the question to his long-time girlfriend, who has recently been seen sporting a sparkling engagement ring.

The 42-year-old musician - who has been clean of heroin for more than two years - popped the question to his long-time girlfriend, the keyboardist in The Puta Madres, who has recently been seen sporting a sparkling engagement ring.

According to the MailOnline, the couple - who have have been together since 2012 - have actually been engaged "for a while" and have chosen to remain private about their news until now.

The pair currently live in France, and the musician - who was previously engaged to Kate Moss - has successfully overhauled his lifestyle over recent years.

The former Babyshambles rocker is happily living his life away from the spotlight and has revealed he's been clean of heroin for more than two years.

Discussing his addiction battle and his music career, the 42-year-old recently told BBC Scotland: "I'm in recovery I suppose I'm two and a half years clean of heroin which is a big deal for me and yeah I'm ticking along writing music, still writing music."

And his recovery shows in his more robust physique. Doherty's life in France and a love of wine and posh cheese on toast has been cited as some of the reasons for his new look.

"I like Comté, Comté on toast." said the Don't Look Back Into The Sun rocker back in March 2020, according to The Sun.

"My guilty pleasure is sleeping. For years and years, I would stay up for five or six days and then I would sleep for 24 hours, so now I love sleep."

The Don't Look Back Into The Sun singer has an 18-year-old son called Astile from his relationship with Lisa Moorish.