WATCH: Fan spots Pete Doherty being pulled along by his huskies on Boris bike

Penn Fest 2019. Picture: Getty

The bizarre moment with The Libertines rocker was captured by a fan, who shared the video with his followers on Twitter.

Pete Doherty has been spotted going for a late night trip on a Boris bike with his huskies.

Jordan Molinary and his friends were driving in London when they came across The Libertines rocker, who was casually riding the famous free bikes while being pulled along by his dogs.

When greeted by the fans, the Don't Look Back Into The Sun rocker simply said: "You alright fellas, how's it going?"

Asked if he had the huskies on as reindeers, he joked: "Yeah, keeps them fit innit?"

Watch the clip below:

Imagine bumping into Pete Doherty on a borris bike getting pulled along by 2 husky’s 😂 pic.twitter.com/yYIjwXEbJB — JORDAN (@JordanMolinari_) September 9, 2019

It's not the first time this year the Libertines singer has prompted a wacky headline.

Back in April, the Puta Madres singer shared an image of himself in a Manchester Royal Infirmary after suffering from an infected hedgehog wound.

The snap was captioned: "A picture me in a hospital bed with an infected hedgehog spike wound thank you to the wonderful men and women who work within the NHS . What absolute angels and a million times they deserve our respect and thanks."

A picture me in a hospital bed with an infected hedgehog spike wound thank you to the wonderful men and women who work within the NHS . What absolute angels and a million times they deserve our respect and thanks. pic.twitter.com/llLv9N4Mwl — Peter Doherty (@petedoherty) April 29, 2019

The photo was followed up with another picture of his bandaged hand.

It appears the What Became Of The Likely Lads singer sustained injury while trying to save a hedgehog from being attacked by one of his dogs.

Meanwhile, Pete Doherty and his Libs bandmate Carl Barât recently played two intimate shows at the Hackney Empire, where they played everything from What A Waster to Time For Heroes.

Today (11 September) the band have celebrated four years since the release of their Anthems For Doomed Youth album, which signalled the band's comeback and included the likes of Gunga Din and You're My Waterloo.

💥 Happy 4th birthday, Anthems for Doomed Youth, you darling. pic.twitter.com/bJBXZ0b9Xw — Libertines (@libertines) September 11, 2019

