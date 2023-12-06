Watch the video for The Libertines' heartbreaking Night Of The Hunter single

The Libertines have shared a new single. Picture: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty

Watch the official video for the next cut to come from their album, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade.

The Libertines have shared their mournful new single Night Of The Hunter.

The rockers - comprised of Pete Doherty, Carl Barât, Gary Powell and John Hassall - have shared the next take to come from their All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade album, which is set for release on 8th March 2024.

Watch the video below, which introduces another character from the band's forthcoming record:

The Libertines - Night Of The Hunter (Official Video)

Pete said of the inspiration behind the track: "We got the title from Charles Laughton's directorial debut Night Of The Hunter starring Robert Mitchum as a preacher with ‘LOVE’ and ‘HATE’ tattooed on his knuckles. The song's about not staying ahead of the law. This fella doesn't really know why his mate’s dead, but he's got a feeling his mate had it coming to him. He fucked with the wrong people, and he stole something he shouldn't have, and he got stabbed. So, he's angry and hurt and he has to go and get revenge, so he does and that's it for him, basically. Once he has stabbed the lad who stabbed his mate, that's it for him. He lashed out in revenge and he knows they’re coming to get him and he's not even going to try and run because he knows he'll just be running forever."

Carl added: “I started writing a riff and it ended up sounding a bit like Swan Lake, and everyone went, ‘Yeah!’ Then we got Peter’s theremin player in which took about a day to get in tune, then he played that sequence and it worked beautifully.”“The idea of getting carted off for ten years is horrendous… the condemned man dies 1000 times.”

The Libertines' All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade album artwork. Picture: Press

Night Of The Hunter follows the release of the band's Run, Run, Run single- the lead track from the album which sees them at their dynamic best.

The year isn't over for The Libertines just yet, with the rockers set to play a set of intimate gigs called All On The Eastern Esplanade featuring three days of festivities and special acoustic & electric live shows by The Libertines in their new stomping ground of Margate on Friday 8th, Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December.

See the tracklisting for All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade below:

Run, Run, Run Mustang Have A Friend Merry Old England Man With The Melody Oh Shit Night Of The Hunter Baron’s Claw Shiver Be Young Songs They Never Play On The Radio

Next year will also see the band go back to their roots and embark on an intimate club tour.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) they wrote: "Excited to be going back to our roots in these small sweaty clubs, where we can see the whites of the crowds eyes. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10am for the Albionay! Tour x".

See The Libertines' 2024 tour dates: