Liam Gallagher would sing with Noel and Damon Albarn for free

Damon Albarn, Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher. Picture: 1. Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty 2. Press 3. Press

The former Oasis frontman was quizzed on Twitter about whether he'd perform with his estranged brother and former Britpop rival.

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he would perform with his brother Noel and Damon Albarn.

The former Oasis rocker has been locked in a long-standing feud with his brother and former bandmate and has often mocked his relationship with the Blur frontman, but it seems he's not against being on stage with them.

Asked by a fan if he would perform with the friends and collaborators for a million pound, he responded: "I don't do things for money".

I don’t do things for money — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 4, 2021

However, when asked if he'd do it for free, the. Wall Of Glass singer replied: "Yeah".

Yeah — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 4, 2021

Despite the fact Liam would be willing to get on stage with his brother, he recently revealed to a fan that he "rarely" thinks of an Oasis reunion.

Rarely — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 12, 2021

Liam previously discussed why he thinks the pair won't bury the hatchet and suggested it isn't because of him.

"I think we're both the problem and the problem is that he thinks he's not the problem," he explained on The Jonathan Ross Show.

"He thinks I’m both the problems. Whereas I’m just a problem. I’m half the problem, whereas I can’t be having him thinking I’m the full problem.

"He needs to take on some of the problem. The minute he does that we'll move on... He needs to own his problem."

He added: "No, [I haven't spoken to him]. I don't think it's going to happen."

While his brother Noel definitely has no intentions to reunite with Liam, he has recently admitted that his Songbird track is "perfect".

As reported by BANG Showbiz, speaking of the ballad, which comes from the Manchester band's 2002 Heathen Chemistry album, Noel told Matt Morgan: "I thought Songbird by Liam was great. We did a demo of it and it was more like Love Me Do by The Beatles, It's got a mouth organ on it and it sounds like The Beatles.

"Then we took all the instruments off it and it became this acoustic thing that I think is perfect."

Though Liam went solo in 2017 and his career has arguably gone from strength to strength after releasing two UK No.1 albums in As You Were and Why Me? Why Not. Noel thinks it's crazy his warring brother doesn't perform the track, which he's deemed his "one tune".

"The ironic thing about that song is that he doesn't even f****** play it now, work that one out, the Ballad of the Mighty I singer mused.

"He's only got one tune and that's it, and he's not playing the f****** tune."

