Liam Gallagher won't be playing this Oasis song on tour...

Liam Gallagher at TRNSMT Festival 2018. Picture: Press/Ryan Johnston for TRNSMT

The Manchester rocker asked fans to help him add five new Oasis songs to his setlist, but ruled out one in particular.

This week saw Liam Gallagher send his fans loopy by revealing he was planning to add five Oasis tracks to his solo setlist.

The Manchester rocker, enlisted the help of his 3 million strong Twitter followers to request songs for his upcoming live dates writing: "Rite brothers n sisters need your help we’ll not really just thought I’d get you involved as your always banging on about how much I never interact with youse putting 5 new oasis songs in setlist you lucky fuckers can choose them of you go LG x"

Rite brothers n sisters need your help we’ll not really just thought I’d get you involved as your always banging on about how much I never interact with youse putting 5 new oasis songs in setlist you lucky 🍀 fuckers can choose them of you go LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 26, 2019

However, when fans began to request everything from Cast No Shadow to Stand By Me and even Songbird, there was one song that the youngest Gallagher brother vetoed straight away.

Soon after the Oasis songs started pouring in, the Wall Of Glass singer simply wrote: "Not having roll with it ya fuckers".

Not having roll with it ya fuckers — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 26, 2019

Well that's us told then!

Gallagher may have told fans he won't be playing the 1995 anthem - which was the second single to be taken from their second studio album, (What's The Story) Morning Glory? - but he has let fans know he'll be playing dates in London and his hometown of Manchester.

Earlier this week the Paper Crown singer also invited fans to ask him anything on Instagram, and revealed one of the bands he finds the most interesting.

Asked by a fan what the "best band today" was, the Rock 'N' Roll Star simply replied: "fat white family intrigue me".

See his Instagram Story below:

Liam Gallagher says Fat White Family intrigue him in Instagram Story. Picture: Instagram / Liam Gallagher

