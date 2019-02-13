Liam Gallagher promises a UK tour & Manchester dates in 2019

The former Oasis frontman has said he'll play new material at his Irish gig and told fans to expect UK tour dates, including homecoming shows in Manchester.

Liam Gallagher has confirmed he'll play a UK tour as well as homecoming dates in his native Manchester in 2019.

The former Oasis rocker announced on Twitter this week that he'll be playing a headline show in County Cork at Irish Independent Park on 23 June this year.

Asked by excited fans about whether it means he'd be doing a UK tour this year, the Wall Of Glass singer responded: "Too fucking rite I am bored out my mind".

Too fucking rite I am bored out my mind — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2019

READ MORE: Is Liam Gallagher's Songbird his most honest and vulnerable track?

When another asked if there were any big Manchester gigs in the pipeline, he simply replied: "Yeah".

Yeah — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2019

The Supersonic singer also took time to confirm he'd be playing new material at his Cork gig and that he'd be heading to Glastonbury soon after.

When one fan wrote: "Warm up show before smashing it at @GlastoFest," Gallagher replied: "Eh up Poirot".

Eh up Poirot — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2019

However, anyone still hoping an Oasis reunion is on the cards will be sorely disappointed.

Asked if there was "any joy" on reuniting with his brother, Gallagher simply replied: "Nah he’s still up his own arse im afraid".

Nah he’s still up his own arse im afraid — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2019

READ MORE: The truth behind the Oasis split

Liam Gallagher also confirmed he'd be back in the studio to work on his second solo album and the follow-up to 2017's As You Were, which he previously revealed we can expect to be released before September this year.

Watch Liam Gallagher sing Wall Of Glass on the Radio X rooftop: