Liam Gallagher slams brother Noel for "slagging off" young fans

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

The One Of Us rocker has lashed out at his brother and former bandmate after he slammed young fans who just want to hear Oasis tracks at gigs.

Liam Gallagher has slammed his brother Noel and called him "George Bush in disguise" after he talked about 15 year-old Oasis fans.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday (7 May) the Manchester rocker wrote: "Slagging off Scotland now slagging of the yoot constantly trying to go toe to toe with me and losing NG aka George Bush in disguise you need to STOP what your doing and come in c’mon in ya come WHY ME WHY NOT LG x".

Slagging of Scotland now slagging of the yoot constantly trying to go toe to toe with me and losing NG aka George Bush in disguise you need to STOP what your doing and come in c’mon in ya come WHY ME WHY NOT LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 7, 2019

Liam is referring to a recent interview where his estranged brother discussed his young fans and revealed they don't want to hear him play his new solo material.

“When I play those songs it is an incredible thing since the documentary Supersonic came out,” the Oasis songsmith told The Sun. “It has reinvigorated a whole new fan base.

The Black Star Dancing singer added: "Sadly they all do turn up to the gigs dressed as Liam with four pairs of sunglasses on, rolling around going ‘I’m mad for it.’

"The new stuff that I am doing, they fucking hate it. Which makes me want to do it more. You little fucking idiot, you are only 15."

Talking about the fact many of them would have barely experienced the band the first time around, he said: "What the f***! [They] were only ten when the band broke up. Fuck off."

READ MORE: Get the full story behind the Oasis split

Liam's mention of his estranged brother slagging off Scotland refer to an interview this summer, where Noel Gallagher responded to Lewis Capaldi's reaction to being namechecked.

Asked about Capaldi's hilarious response to his criticism at Glastonbury Festival 2019, the Black Star Dancing singer said: "Fucking Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes. The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot. It’s the greatest day of his fucking life so far. He’s just thinking, 'Wow!'

"Well, I know you’re Scottish and all that, but fucking hell! It is like a third world country, but for fuck‘s sake, man, you must have had a better day than this. Surely!"

Meanwhile, a recent poll has discovered the band Brits most want to see reunite is NOT Oasis.

The team at the The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance surveyed 2,000 Brits to find out which bands they want to see reunite once more, and ABBA came in at number one.

The Swedish pop group are then followed by the Gallagher brothers, with Led Zeppelin coming in at third place.

However, Noel and Liam Gallagher are most popular with the older millennial crowd, with most people between the ages of 25 and 44 wanting to get the Britpop band back together.

Take our Oasis quiz: