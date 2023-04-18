Liam Gallagher calls Coachella a "pathetic festival"

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman was outspoken about his thoughts on the festival, which takes place in Indio, California this month.

Liam Gallagher has called Coachella Festival "pathetic".

The former Oasis frontman isn't backwards about coming forwards when it comes to his opinions and things were no different when the subject of the California festival, which kicked off last weekend, was brought up on Twitter.

When a fan suggested he headline the festival and show headliner "Frank Ocean how it's done," he simply replied: "Pathetic festival".

Pathetic festival — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 18, 2023

However, when another follower pointed out he'd actually played the festival himself in the past, the Everything's Electric singer argued: "Never wouldn’t catch me at an establishment like that".

Never wouldn’t catch me at an establishment like that — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 18, 2023

Another fan chimed in to share an image of Gallagher at the festival, where Oasis headlined alongside Björk in 2002.

Also on the bill that year were the likes of The Chemical Brothers, The Prodigy, Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Queens Of The Stone Age and Belle & Sebastian.

This year's Coachella, which takes place over two weekends, kicked off over the weekend from 14th -16th April.

The first week saw headline performances from Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and BLACKPINK, who made history as the first K-Pop band to top the bill at the event.

Gorillaz's set saw guest performances from the animated band's collaborators, Slowthai, Thundercat and De La Soul, while Billie Eilish joined Labrinth on stage for a performance of Never Felt So Alone.

Elsewhere at the event, Blink 182 played their first official gig since the return of Tom DeLonge.

The All The Small Things rockers played an 18-track set, which included classics such as Anthem Pt. 2, The Rock Show and What's My Age Again?

The pop-punkers also gave their comeback single, Edging, it's live debut and ended their set on fan favourites I Miss You and Dammit.

The second instalment Coachella Festival takes place this weekend from 21st - 23rd April 2023.

