Liam Gallagher's been watching Poldark in lockdown

Liam Gallagher has been entertaining himself with Poldark. Picture: 1. Mondadori Portfolio/SIPA USA/PA Images 2. Tom Leese/PA Archive/PA Images

The former Oasis frontman revealed that the series starring Aidan Turner has been keeping him entertained during the pandemic.

Liam Gallagher has revealed himself to be an unlikely Poldark fan.

The Oasis rocker has been keeping himself busy during England's second lockdown - which is due to end on Wednesday 2 December - and like the rest of us, he's been watching plenty of series to keep him occupied during the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked by Radio X's Johnny Vaughan if he can recommend him any good telly, he replied: "I've watched the one about the prostitutes in London - Harlots - that was good [...] and Poldark."

Gallagher, who unveiled his All You're Dreaming Of single today, added: "It was the recent one. That's good. Watch that man."

However, when it comes to what he's not enjoying about on TV, the Supersonic rocker revealed he's reached his limit with coverage about COVID-19.

"Everything about the vaccine and all that. The whole thing is a pain in the a**e. Come on just get on with it".

While the Wall Of Glass singer knows how lucky he is, the 48-year-old rocker says lockdown has been "s***".

"Obviously, I’m very lucky and that," he admitted. "I’m a lot luckier than other people, but you know. It doesn’t matter how much money you’ve got. It’s still been s***. And it don't matter how big your house is or how many Parkas you’ve got or how many Adidas trainers you’ve got. It’s still s**t innit?”

When Johnny Vaughan disagreed with about the parkers, he quipped: “But there’s nowhere to wear them is there? They’re just looking at me like ‘You going for a walk or not?’ It’s a nightmare”.

Listen to All You're Dreaming Of here:

Despite most of the festive track being recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios, it was his initial vocals laid down at his home studio that ended up making the cut!

“So we go into Abbey in the lockdown," he explained. "Loads of people with masks on to do the brass and do the f***ng horns and all that.

"I do the vocals in Abbey Road and they were nowhere near as good as the ones I did in the house in my boxer shorts".

All You're Dreaming Of - which is available to stream now - will be released on vinyl on 18 December with proceeds of the song donated to Action For Children UK.

Gallagher said of the initiative: "I've got far too much," joking: "I just looked over the wall at my gold Damien Hirst collection and my Andy Warhol collection and thought: "F*** it I've got enough!"

Net proceeds from each download and stream will also go to the leading charity from the day of release until 31st December 2020.

With 476 services in communities across the UK, Action for Children provides practical and emotional support to children and young people, as well as ensuring their voices are heard, and campaigning for every child to have a safe and happy childhood. This year’s coronavirus crisis has made life harder than ever for vulnerable children and families, and the charity’s frontline staff have been working tirelessly to support them.

Meanwhile, this month saw Liam Gallagher announce his Down By The River Thames livestream, which will take place on 5 December.

The epic performance will see him sail past some of London's most famous landmarks with MelodyVR's groundbreaking technology putting fans at the heart of the action.

The One Of Us singer said of the event: "To all my brothers and sisters around the world. I'm performing a one-off celestial live performance for you to stream, 'Down By The River Thames', on 5th December 2020. I'll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven't heard me sing for a long, long time. C'mon you know. LG x”.

See the stream dates and times for each region below:

Stream 1 – Saturday 5 December 8pm GMT for UK, Ireland and Europe.

Stream 2 - Saturday 5 December 8pm ET for East Coast North America and South America.

Stream 3 - Saturday 5 December 8pm PT for West Coast North America and Central America.

Stream 4 - Sunday 6 December 8pm AEST for Australia, New Zealand and Asia.