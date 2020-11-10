Watch the trailer for Liam Gallagher's Down By The River Thames gig

The former Oasis frontman has given fans a taste of what to expect from his live stream gig on The Thames next month.

Liam Gallagher has shared a trailer for his upcoming live stream gig.

Down by the River Thames will see the former Oasis frontman play an exclusive gig on a barge down The River Thames, which will be streamed worldwide on Saturday 5 December 2020.

The show promises to include iconic songs from throughout his career with the iconic Manchester band as well as his new solo hits and some surprises in between.

Tickets are priced at £16.50 via LiveNation.co.uk and go on general sale on Friday 13 November from 9am.

Watch the trailer above.

Liam Gallagher has shared a trailer for his Down by The River Thames live stream event. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

Gallagher's epic performance will see him sail past some of London's most famous landmarks with MelodyVR's groundbreaking technology putting fans at the heart of the action.

The Wall of Glass singer said of the event: "To all my brothers and sisters around the world. I'm performing a one-off celestial live performance for you to stream, 'Down By The River Thames', on 5th December 2020. I'll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven't heard me sing for a long, long time. C'mon you know. LG x”.

Down By The River Thames’ wills kick off at 8pm local time via MelodyVR’s web player around the world to enable as many fans as possible to see the show.

See the stream dates and times for each region below:

Stream 1 – Saturday 5 December 8pm GMT for UK, Ireland and Europe.

Stream 2 - Saturday 5 December 8pm ET for East Coast North America and South America.

Stream 3 - Saturday 5 December 8pm PT for West Coast North America and Central America.

Stream 4 - Sunday 6 December 8pm AEST for Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

