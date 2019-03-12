Liam Gallagher praises Ricky Gervais' After Life series

The former Oasis rocker is among those who have shared their reactions on Gervais new Netflix series, calling it "beautiful".

Liam Gallagher has complimented Ricky Gervais' new show, and suggested his fans go and watch it.

The comedian made a return to acting in the six part Netflix series, and since it was released on the streaming site on Friday (8 March), fans from all walks of life have raved about it.

Now, it looks like the former Oasis frontman can be added to the list, taking to Twitter to write: "After life by Ricky Gervais is beautiful check it out As you were LG x"

After life by Ricky Gervais is beautiful check it out As you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 11, 2019

Ricky Gervais visited Radio X to talk about his After Life series and everything from life and death to guilt and offence.

Discussing the value of kindness and being kind throughout your life, he recalled a tale from his childhood that saw him “never want to feel guilty again”.

Speaking to Gordon Smart, the actor and comedian elaborated: “I remember from an early age feeling guilty. I was about twelve or thirteen and I was into chemistry. My brother-in-law dropped off some of his records, because they were moving house."

“They were in the spare bedroom and my mate came round. He said: ‘Oh I love Elvis!’ I went, ‘I’ll swap some records for your chemistry stuff’. So I gave him about four Elvis records. I thought [my brother-in-law] would never know.”

Young Ricky them found himself lying awake at night, feeling guilty about offloading some of his relative’s precious vinyl. Finally, the guilt got the better of him.

“I knocked on my mum’s door and said, ‘I gave away some of Graham’s records’! She said, ‘Okay if you're good, I won't tell him’.

“I thought: I never want that feeling again. I never want to feel guilt again.

“Then when I was about eighteen, I found out that he’d left them for me. There were my records! And my mother used it as an opportunity. Unbelievable. I’d been good for no reason!”

