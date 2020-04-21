Liam Gallagher teases setlist for free NHS gig

The former Oasis frontman has confirmed that he's already decided the setlist for the gig, which will take place on 29 October 2020.

The former Oasis rocker announced that he'd be playing a free gig at The O2, London on 29 October 2020 as a thank you to NHS workers, and tickets were released last week.

Now fans are already wondering what's in store for the free gig, with some making requests for specific songs already.

When one fan asked him if his setlist was decided on, the Rock 'N' Roll Star replied: "I have indeed she’s electric has made the list".

I have indeed she’s electric has made the list — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 18, 2020

Many have praised the Manchester legend for putting on the gig, but fans some have claimed that tickets are falling into the hands of non-NHS workers who are already trying to sell them online.

One fan, pretty_spezial, wrote on Instagram: "The people that have bought tickets who don't work for the NHS are the wrong'uns that give this country a bad name. F***kin disgraceful."

NorthernMonkey wrote on Twitter: "NHS gig tickets already being sold on for profit with the offer to be accompanied down on the night to get you into the gig.....cancel them all and use NHS E-Mails to secure tickets only!!!! With ticket holder having to go in to the event!!!!"

Another wrote: "To all the GENUINE nhs workers who got tickets to see the wonderful @liamgallagher well done. All those winging it, using other peoples nhs status shame on you and I hope you dont get in on the night! Tossers.

To all the GENUINE nhs workers who got tickets to see the wonderful @liamgallagher well done. All those winging it, using other peoples nhs status shame on you and I hope you dont get in on the night! Tossers. — MsL♡uB 🙅🏼‍♀️ (@RicksQuiff) April 15, 2020

The O2's terms and conditions for the event clearly inform fans that the event is for NHS staff and NHS contract staff only, who work in hospitals in the UK.

They add: "You must bring a valid NHS ID, Primary Care Trust ID card or Blue Light Card (original format, no photocopies), or details of employment if NHS contract staff, and this must match the name on your ticket or admission will be refused."

