Noel Gallagher reveals the only thing he misses during lockdown
18 April 2020, 09:00 | Updated: 18 April 2020, 09:01
The former Oasis rocker is coping well with social distancing measures, but told Matt Morgan that he misses watching football matches.
Noel Gallagher has talked about the one thing he misses during lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it's watching his beloved football matches.
The former Oasis rocker called into Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast this week, where he talked about everything from writing music to arts and crafts.
Asked about what he misses most during lockdown, he replied: "I’ve missed football more than anything."
He added: 'Cause I used to go down to the matches as well. The last week before lock down I was at Wembley, and they were big games, so I miss that".
Asked if he misses playing live, he explained: "The live side of it, I've just done two years on the road, so I'm f**king done with that for a bit.
"I've got to go reinvent something before I go back and do that."
Despite not being able to go down to the terraces, Noel has revealed he's tried his hand at a bit of arts and crafts and used stickers to create a new look for his son's bedroom door.
What started out as a little fun activity for the Holy Mountain singer and his sons Sonny and Donovan soon became an obsession, as he admitted he soon banished them to complete the task on his own and achieve a better finish, even sealing it with a clear varnish which he ordered online.
See his handiwork here:
Who did these pop-art decoupage walls of wonder? (That was a clue) Only Noel Banksy Gallagher @themightyi check out this week’s podcast #noelgallagher #oasis #popart #decoupage #midlifecrisis #thedoors #nghfb #stickerart #funnyhow #radiox #canwecomeoutofourbedroomsnowdad?
"The whole project took me a couple of days, and they were great days," recalled. “I haven’t done anything like that since I was at school."
Sharing the image with Matt, he joked: "When I die, they’ll be worth literally hundreds of pounds",
He added: “Listen, if we ever leaves this house, those bedroom doors are coming."
