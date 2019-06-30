Why has Liam Gallagher called his new album Why Me. Why Not?

The Oasis star’s second album has an unusual title - where did Liam get the inspiration from?

His first album was called As You Were after Liam’s traditional Twitter sign off, but where does the inspiration for his second full length outing come from?

We asked Liam Gallagher some of the Most Googled questions about the former Oasis frontman and one of the queries was just that.

Liam Gallagher - Why Me. Why Not? album cover. Picture: Press

Why is Liam Gallagher's new album called Why Me. Why Not?

Liam explained: “I bought a picture years ago from John Lennon’s art exhibition, and then his wife Yoko Ono sent me another one.

“One said ‘Why me’ on it and the other said ‘Why not?’ That was about 20 years ago.”

The drawings were made by Lennon in 1978 and were collected as a series called “This Is My Story Both Humble And True”.

After the former Beatle’s death in 1980, the prints were released as as a limited edition set in 1991. There were just 300 copies of the collection, meaning Liam has a rather nice collectable on his hands.

Lennon was known for his art and poetry - aside from his songwriting skills. In 1964, he published his first book of short stories, poems and surreal sketches, In His Own Write. This was followed a year later by the equally bizarre A Spaniard In The Works, which features tales that ranged from humorous verse to grimly dark character pieces.

Liam Gallagher's Why Me? Why Not. album will be released on 20 September 2019 and the singer will be touring in support of the record, kicking off on Monday 11 November at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena and ending with a massive show on the 28th November at London’s O2 Arena.

Fans can pre-order the album new album here to gain early access for tickets.

Liam Gallagher November 2019 UK Tour Dates

11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12 November - Birmingham, Arena

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 November - Manchester Arena

21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

24 November - Dublin, 3Arena

26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November - London, O2 Arena