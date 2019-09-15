Liam Gallagher plays set at The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival

The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival 2019. Picture: Ollie Millington/Redferns/Getty

The former Oasis rocker played a selection of songs at the inaugural festival, which celebrated the hit Brummie gangster series.

Liam Gallagher made a special appearance at The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival on Saturday (14 September).

The former Oasis frontman teased he'd be heading down to the inaugural event earlier this week, first commenting on the festival's Instagram post: "Looking forward to seeing you on Saturday".

On the day itself, he then told his millions of Twitter followers: "Fix up look sharp The Gallaghers r on there way to drink and have fun with the Shelbys as you were LG x"

Fix up look sharp The Gallaghers r on there way to drink and have fun with the Shelbys as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 13, 2019

Paying tribute to the hit BBC drama by wearing his best peaked hat, Liam Gallagher took to the stage in the early evening to a packed out crowd.

The Shockwave singer performed songs from his forthcoming new album, Why Me? Why Not as well as Oasis favourites Columbia and Supersonic.

The Rock N Roll star made it a family affair bringing his sons Lennon and Gene, daughter Molly, brother Paul and girlfriend Debbie Gwyther to the gig.

The inaugural official gathering of Peaky Blinders fans and music enthusiasts was a raging success with punters, musicians and everyone in between involving themselves in the festivities and being transported to Birmingham in the 1920s.

Fans gather at the inaugural Peaky Blinders Festival. Picture: Press

Cast members Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby), Sam O’Neill (Major Campbell), Sam Clafin (Sir Oswald Mosley), Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby), Kate Phillips (Linda Shelby), Finn Cole (Michael Gray), Samuel Edward-Cook (Danny ‘Whizz-Bang’ Owen) and Emmett J. Scanlan (Billy Grade), joined Steven Knight and director Anthony Byrne to open the inaugural Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival with a lively Q&A on the Arena Stage and even sang Happy Birthday to Sam Neil before parading through the streets of Digbeth on golf buggies waving and high-fiving fans.

Stephen Knight remarked on the day: "Everybody’s dressed for the part, it’s amazing. It really makes a difference to us, all the people who make it."

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher asked who he prefers out Ian Brown & Richard Ashcroft

READ MORE: Does Liam Gallagher feature on any Verve songs?