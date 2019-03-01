Liam Gallagher discusses The Strokes, slates Noel in the process

1 March 2019, 13:02

Liam Gallagher, The Strokes Julian Casablancas & Noel Gallagher
Liam Gallagher, The Strokes Julian Casablancas & Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press & Kevin Winter/Getty Images & Press

The former Oasis rocker was asked what he thought of the New York band on Twitter, and he gave a priceless response. See his response here.

Liam Gallagher has sort of revealed what he thinks of The Strokes, while slamming his brother Noel in the process.

The former Oasis frontman was asked what he thought of the Last Nite rockers on Twitter, and replied: "I saw them years ago in San Fran yes kids I’m a man of the world they were setting there own gear up I was very jealous as we had hit the big time and missed those days desperately well noel did once a roadie always a roadie".

Gallagher was referring to his former Oasis bandmate and estranged brother's beginnings as a roadie for Inspiral Carpets.

Back in 2015, the band's late drummer told the Daily Star that Noel got "£3 a day and a Pot Noodle".

He added: “He wasn’t a big drinker, so he was quite cheap to look after".

Watch Noel Gallagher talk about his scissors player:

Liam Gallagher may not have seen The Strokes since all that time ago in San Francisco, but he has a chance to see them again in the UK this year.

The New York City rockers indie rockers have announced they'll headline All Points East festival on May 2019, with support from Interpol and The Raconteurs.

Also set for the East London gig are the likes of Chemical Brothers, Mumford & Sons and Bring Me The Horizon.

