The Strokes to headline All Points East Festival 2019

The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas on day two of FYF Fest 2014. Picture: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

The Last Nite indie rockers will be joined by the likes of Interpol, Johnny Marr and Jarvis Cocker at the second year of the East London Festival.

The Strokes have been confirmed for All Points East 2019, marking their first UK show in four years.

The Last Nite rockers will headline the festival on Saturday 25 May, joined by support from Jack White's side project The Raconteurs, Johnny Marr and Interpol.

Also confirmed for the second year of the East London festival, which takes place from 24 May - 2 June, are The Chemical Brothers, Hot Chip, Christine And The Queens, James Blake and more.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 1 February from 9am.

READ MORE: Alex Turner talks about the impact of The Strokes

The Stokes now complete the opening weekend's headliners, with more acts to be announced.

QUIZ: How well do you know your Strokes lyrics?

2018’s inaugural year saw headline shows from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The National, LCD Soundsystem, Björk, The xx and Catfish And The Bottlemen with an astronomical supporting line up across two weekends of award-winning music.

Watch Catfish And The Bottlemen reveal all about touring with Green Day:

Find out about Alex Turner's Strokes reference in Star Treatment and more in our special Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino track by track: