Liam Gallagher denies claims Pretty Green copied Croatian football team's crest

Liam Gallagher performs live at RiZE Festival 2018. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

The former Oasis frontman has responded to reports Croatian football club Hajduk Split are considering legal action against his Pretty Green label.

Liam Gallagher has hit out at claims his Pretty Green label has copied the crest of a Croatian football team.

This week it was reported by the likes of the Sport Bible that Hajduk Split were "considering legal action" against the former Oasis frontman due to new items in his collection, which bear a striking resemblance to the club's red and white chequered crest.

However, taking to Twitter, the Wall Of Glass singer has slammed the claims and instead revealed the garments were inspired by badges seen in Mod scooter rallies.

See the items in question below, courtesy of prettygreen.com:

The items from Liam Gallagher's Pretty Green label accused of copying ca Croatian football team's crest. Picture: www.prettygreen.com

Watch Liam Gallagher talk about his Pretty Green spat with Noel:

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has revealed he's adding five Oasis songs to his live set, and asked fans for requests on Twitter.

Rite brothers n sisters need your help we’ll not really just thought I’d get you involved as your always banging on about how much I never interact with youse putting 5 new oasis songs in setlist you lucky 🍀 fuckers can choose them of you go LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 26, 2019

However, the Rock 'N' Roll Star has ruled out one track already, telling his 3 million strong fans: "Not having roll with it ya fuckers".

Not having roll with it ya fuckers — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 26, 2019

Earlier this week the Paper Crown singer also invited fans to ask him anything on Instagram, and revealed one of the bands he finds the most interesting.

Asked by a fan what the "best band today" was, the Rock 'N' Roll Star simply replied: "fat white family intrigue me".

See his Instagram Story below:

Liam Gallagher says Fat White Family intrigue him in Instagram Story. Picture: Instagram / Liam Gallagher

READ MORE: The full story behind the Oasis split

Watch Liam Gallagher live on the Radio X rooftop: