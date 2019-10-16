Liam Gallagher: 'All those Britpop bands were desperate'

The former Oasis rocker has distanced himself from the genre and said Oasis were bigger than that.

Liam Gallagher has slammed other bands from the Britpop era as "desperate".

The former Oasis rocker is currently supporting The Who on their North American dates, but loves taking time out to talk to his fans.

After sharing his excitement to play San Diego one fan asked, 'Do you think Oasis were Britpop?"

Without hesitation, the Shockwave singer replied: "We were bigger than britpop all those bands were desperate".

Despite being involved in one of the biggest Britpop rivalries of the 90s, Gallagher has now seemed to distance himself from the genre - and he's not the only one.

Speaking on BBC's Hardtalk, Suede frontman Brett Anderson slammed it as "laddish" and misogynistic, saying: "I disassociated myself from that very early on, as soon as I saw what I saw as becoming this kind of laddish, jingoistic, cartoon happening, which became Britpop, I very quickly distanced Suede from that.”

He added: "... It felt quite distasteful. It felt nationalistic, it felt like there was, sort of, quite a strong thread of misogyny and I didn’t think Suede should be part of that."

Skunk Anansie frontwoman Skin also slammed the genre, telling NME: "All anybody wanted to talk about back then was Britpop, Britpop, Britpop”.

The Weak rocker added: "But after a while as it got bigger and bigger and got more and more bloated and succulent like a big fat blowfish or something we were like, ‘You know what? We really don’t wanna be in that shit.’ If you imagine a big fat dead bloated fish and then you imagine a little electric eel running by its side. That was us. We were the spiky thing on the edge just slipping through the slipstream. While Britpop just got more and more bloated and more and more shit bands were getting involved there were more and more dead fish on the fucking beach."

The Hedonism rocker however revealed that "Damon [Albarn] always hated" the band, but Skunk Anansie loved the Gallaghers.

