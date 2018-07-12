Liam Gallagher Slams "Plastics Who Said It Wasn't Coming Home"

Liam Gallagher at TRNSMT Festival 2018. Picture: Ryan Johnston/Press

The former Oasis rocker has said his brother Noel and other World Cup naysayers "put a curse" on the England result.

Liam Gallagher has slammed those who were cynical about England's World Cup bid, following the team's defeat against Croatia last night (11 July).

The former Oasis frontman has taken to Twitter to reflect on the lack of support shown by some for our national team, while suggesting the naysayers - including his brother Noel - should be "ashamed".

See his tweets below, which began: "For all those plastics who said it wasn't coming home they should be ashamed of them selves as you were LGx".

For all those plastics who said it wasn't coming home they should be ashamed of them selves as you were LGx — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 12, 2018

Gallagher then took aim specifically at his estranged brother, Noel, referring to his recent Scarborough gig where he told chanting fans that football wasn't coming home.

He wasn't right they wasn't right they put a curse on it it they should be shot — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 12, 2018

The thought of going to the misserble little fuckers gig and having to sit down listen to his bread heads and being I told you so ewwwww — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 12, 2018

Despite being angry at the non-believers, Gallagher took time out to praise the "biblical" England squad and their "proper" manager Gareth Southgate last night.

That England team were biblical and the best thing to come out of this is that we got a proper manger Gareth Southgate you rule LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 12, 2018

Noel may have been right about football not coming home, but he wasn't right about who would win the World Cup overall.

"I'm gonna put a Belgium flag over the life-sized cardboard cut out of Matthew McConaughey which sits on our front room window," the Holy Mountain singer told Radio X's Gordon Smart.

He added confidently: "I think I'm going to go for Belgium".