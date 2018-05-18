WATCH: Noel Gallagher Gives His World Cup Tips
19 May 2018, 15:30
The Holy Mountain singer has revealed who he thinks will win the international tournament in 2018.
Noel Gallagher has revealed who he's backing to win The FIFA World Cup 2018.
The Oasis songsmith is a huge football fan, particularly when it comes to his beloved Man City.
So when asked by Radio X's Gordon Smart where his loyalties will lie when it comes to the international tournament this year considering so many of his favourite players aren't from the UK, he revealed he'd be supporting Belgium.
Watch our video above.
"I'm gonna put a Belgium flag over the life-sized cardboard cut out of Matthew McConaghey which sits on our front room window," said the Holy Mountain singer.
He added: "I think I'm going to go for Belgium".
Watch Noel Gallagher discuss Manchester City's success and explain what's so special about their manager Pep Guardiola:
After the interview Gallagher went on to play a special one-off gig with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at the Watford Colosseum on Monday (14 May), in aid of Global's Make Some Noise Charity.
Playing a career-spanning setlist, which included Oasis favourites and tracks from throughout his solo career, Gallagher and his band opened with his triumphant Who Built The Moon? opener Fort Knox, before launching into its lead single Holy Mountain.
Watch him cover The Beatles' All You Need Is Love:
See Noel Gallagher's full setlist here:
Fort Knox
Holy Mountain
Keep On Reaching Beautiful World
Heat Of The Moment Riverman
Ballad Of The Mighty I
If I Had A GunDream On
Little By Little
Importance Of Being Idle
If Love Is Th Law
Dead In The Water
Careful What You Wish For
She Taught Me How To Fly
Half the World Away
Wonderwall
What A Life!
Encore:
The Right Stuff
Go Let It Out
Don’t Look Back In Anger
All You Need Is Love