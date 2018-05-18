WATCH: Noel Gallagher Gives His World Cup Tips

Noel Gallagher celebrates Manchester City win in 2014. Picture: Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport

The Holy Mountain singer has revealed who he thinks will win the international tournament in 2018.

Noel Gallagher has revealed who he's backing to win The FIFA World Cup 2018.

The Oasis songsmith is a huge football fan, particularly when it comes to his beloved Man City.

So when asked by Radio X's Gordon Smart where his loyalties will lie when it comes to the international tournament this year considering so many of his favourite players aren't from the UK, he revealed he'd be supporting Belgium.

Watch our video above.

"I'm gonna put a Belgium flag over the life-sized cardboard cut out of Matthew McConaghey which sits on our front room window," said the Holy Mountain singer.

He added: "I think I'm going to go for Belgium".

Watch Noel Gallagher discuss Manchester City's success and explain what's so special about their manager Pep Guardiola:

After the interview Gallagher went on to play a special one-off gig with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at the Watford Colosseum on Monday (14 May), in aid of Global's Make Some Noise Charity.

Playing a career-spanning setlist, which included Oasis favourites and tracks from throughout his solo career, Gallagher and his band opened with his triumphant Who Built The Moon? opener Fort Knox, before launching into its lead single Holy Mountain.

Watch him cover The Beatles' All You Need Is Love:

See Noel Gallagher's full setlist here:

Fort Knox

Holy Mountain

Keep On Reaching Beautiful World

Heat Of The Moment Riverman

Ballad Of The Mighty I

If I Had A GunDream On

Little By Little

Importance Of Being Idle

If Love Is Th Law

Dead In The Water

Careful What You Wish For

She Taught Me How To Fly

Half the World Away

Wonderwall

What A Life!

Encore:

The Right Stuff

Go Let It Out

Don’t Look Back In Anger

All You Need Is Love