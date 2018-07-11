Liam Gallagher & Stars React As England Crash Out Of World Cup 2018

World Cup Semi Final 2018. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The dream ends as Gareth Southgate’s team lose 2-1 to Croatia. Here’s what they’re saying about it.

England’s dream of World Cup glory ended in Moscow tonight (11 July) when they lost 2-1 to Croatia in the semi-final.

The team, led by manager Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane, saw their first semi-final in the international tournament since 1990.

However, despite a goal by Kieran Trippier in the first five minutes of the match, the Croatian team equalised then scored again in extra time.

Already, the commiserations have started to flood in, led by star James Corden, who tweeted: “One day, It will come home. And it will feel incredible.”

One day, It will come home. And it will feel incredible. x — James Corden (@JKCorden) July 11, 2018

Former Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher shared his pride at the England squad and their "proper" manager Gareth Southgate:

That England team were biblical and the best thing to come out of this is that we got a proper manger Gareth Southgate you rule LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 12, 2018

David Baddiel, whose track Three Lions has caught the imagination of the nation again, tweeted his thoughts:

Thanks to the England team, and manager, for giving us this beautiful World Cup run. It’s been a ride. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 11, 2018

Prince William shared his thoughts via the Kensington Palace account, saying: "I couldn’t be more proud of this team and you should hold your heads high. You’ve had an incredible World Cup."

I know how disappointed @england must feel right now but I couldn’t be more proud of this team and you should hold your heads high. You’ve had an incredible #WorldCup, made history, and gave us fans something to believe in. We know there is more to come from this @england team. W — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2018

Another Prince among men, Mr Danny Dyer, spoke for the people. Surely a Knighthood must be on the way?

Gary Linker showed some sympathy, having been part of the squad that reached the World Cup semi finals in 1990. He said: “Utterly choked, but this young side gave absolutely everything. It’s a huge step forward and they’ll only get better in the future.”

Utterly choked, but this young side gave absolutely everything. It’s a huge step forward and they’ll only get better in the future. They can hold their heads high, they did our country proud. Congratulations to Croatia. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 11, 2018

Lineker also tweeted footage of the England fans singing the classic Oasis track Don't Look Back In Anger in the stadium after the match:

England fans right now. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/jjtmMz0maF — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 11, 2018

Courteeners’ Liam Fray also followed up the fans’ feelings:

Don’t look back in anger. x — Liam Fray (@What_Liam_Said) July 11, 2018

Up and coming singer and all-round legend Tom Grennan topped his Guinness World Record bid for the most live showd performed within 12 hours by watching the England Vs Croatia game:

A team of friends, passion and belief. A team that brought the county together again and gave us hope. We’re leaving with our head held high and a team that people will be talking about for a very long time. Until next time 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/iosmUSQl2r — Tom Grennan (@Tom_Grennan) July 11, 2018

The Wombats tried to look on the bright side:

At least we can all take our hearts out of our mouths now... Good effort England. #EngvsCro — The WOMBATS (@thewombats) July 11, 2018

And Radio X's very own Danny Wallace had this to say:

England are a team of pride, honour, friendship, fair play, family, country and hope. That's the win. #EnglandvsCroatia #ItCameHome — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) July 11, 2018

Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi joked:

in London getting an uber pool for the first time cause I think after that game tonight's going to be the only night no one in the car will try and speak to me, fingers crossed — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) July 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh added:

Beat Tunisia, Paraguay and Sweden. Drew with Colombia. Lost to Belgium and Croatia. When the dust settles and people get past the emotion there were actually no real surprises from England. — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) July 11, 2018

Captain Harry Kane summed up his team's feelings:

It hurts a lot. It will hurt for a while. We can be proud and we'll be back. Thanks for all your support. #ThreeLions #ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/mJKOWtAOlK — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 11, 2018

The England team thanked the fans:

To everyone who supported us.



To everyone who believed this time was different.



To everyone who wasn't afraid to dream.



To everyone who knows this is only the beginning.



Thank you. We hope we made you proud. #threelions pic.twitter.com/jH8lYMB2E0 — England (@England) July 11, 2018

The funniest spot from the night had to come from this tweeter…