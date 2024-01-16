Liam Gallagher teases second track with John Squire is coming next week

John Squire and Liam Gallagher have teased more from their collab. Picture: Tom Oxley

By Jenny Mensah

The new material will follow their Just Another Rainbow single and will be the next cut to be taken from their forthcoming joint album.

Liam Gallagher says fans can expect a new track to come from himself and John Squire very soon.

The Manchester legends made fans very happy this month when they released their debut single, Just Another Rainbow, the result of their collaborative project, which promises a full studio album.

Asked by a fan when we can expect more music from the duo, the former Oasis frontman replied: "Nxt wk you lucky lucky people".

Nxt wk you lucky lucky people — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 15, 2024

Liam's remarks come after the band released the official visuals for their Just Another Rainbow, which sees them perform while bathed in kaleidoscopic light.

Watch the video, which was directed by Charles Mehling and shot in Bury, Greater Manchester, here:

Liam Gallagher & John Squire - Just Another Rainbow (Official Video)

Speaking of the single, Squire commented: "To me the most obvious take on Just Another Rainbow is that it's about disappointment, and the sentiment is that you never get what you really want. But I don't like to explain songs, I think that's the privilege of the listener, it's whatever you want it to be. To me, it's also one of the most uplifting tracks we’ve made together, which is weird."

Liam Gallagher added: "I think John's a top songwriter. Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he’s a top songwriter too, man, no two ways about it as far as I'm concerned. There's not enough of his music out there, whether it's with the Roses or himself. It's good to see him back writing songs and f***ing good ones. The melodies are mega and then the guitars are a given. But I think even when you take all the f***ing guitars off, you can play the songs all on acoustic and they’ll all still blow your mind."

Their album - which is to follow sometimes this year - started out in Squire's Macclesfield studio and was completed in Los Angeles during sessions with revered producer Greg Kurstin, who plays bass on the record and has previously worked with Gallagher on his solo albums. Drums also come courtesy of Joey Waronker, known for his work with Beck, R.E.M. and Atoms for Peace.

The pair also previously revealed that the record will consist of 1- tracks and will be self-titled.... plus it will more than likely have a follow-up.

The Champagne Supernova singer explained: “There’s 10 [songs] on the album, but we’ve done eight. We demoed eight of them in John’s studio and then John done another two songs and we recorded them for the first time.

"Sang them for the first time out in America in LA. It hasn’t got a title as such. It’s just Liam and John, like Liam Gallagher and John Squire, really.”

The Stone Roses legend added: "It's too late. We forgot about a title. It's all been printed," before Liam added: "The next one will have one now."

Former Oasis guitarist and Liam Gallagher's friend and touring guitarist Bonehead previously teased that he's heard the record in full and it's "very good".

"I’m not involved in anyway whatsoever, but I’ve heard it," he told Toby Tarrant on his special Bonehead's Christmas Day show on Radio X.

"I’m not going to tell you anything. I’m going to keep you all in suspense. I’m not gonna say it’s this, that or whatever, but I’ve heard it from start to finish and I’ll keep you all going ‘Go on, tell us, tell us, tell us’."

"It’s not for me to say," he added. "I shall leave it to the man himself,” he maintained before letting slip: "It’s very good".

Bonehead on Liam Gallagher and John Squire's joint album

Eager to keep the good news coming, the Manchester giants also plan to tour the record and have even got a band together.

"We’ve got a bass player, we’ve got a drummer, we’ve got a keyboard player on hold and that if we need it, said Liam. "We’re going to try and tackle it without a keyboard player [or] piano player and give it a bit of bollocks, mate.

"A bit of rawness to it, but if it needs it, it needs it. But yeah, we’re going out on tour. We’re going to go and do some gigs, see what happens, and try to inspire people and make people happy. That’s it really. And then do another one."