Liam Gallagher will "scarper" after first Knebworth gig to fool mum Peggy

Liam Gallagher will be taking his his mother Peggy to Knebworth next month. Picture: 1. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty 2. Dave Hogan/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker revealed his mum is being invited down to the first night of his Knebworth gig and he wants to convince her how professional he is.

Liam Gallagher will be going home early for a "cup of tea" after the first night of his Knebworth gigs, because he wants to convince his mum Peggy how "professional" he is.

The Oasis legend is set to play two nights at the historic grounds on 3rd and 4th June and has revealed he'll be inviting the beloved Gallagher matriarch to see him.

Speaking on Sky Arts special Liam Gallagher: 48 Hours at Rockfield last night (24th May), he said: “Me mam wasn’t there last time, so she’ll be there this time and that’ll be nice. She’ll probably come on the first night and I’ll get off the first night, scarper and show her how professional I am."

Imagining their conversation after his first mammoth date, he continued: "Then she’ll be going, (in an Irish accent) ‘Jaysus now, I don’t know what all the fuss is about. I’m sure they're all lying Liam saying you’re up all night drinking smoking and smashing it up’.

"[I'll say] 'Mum I’m telling you, it’s f**ing terrible, the papers, giving me s*** and that. Look, I’m off stage. I’m going home with you for a cup of tea’.”

It's not just the first night after Knebworth Liam will be on his best behaviour as he revealed his plans to stop drinking ahead of the duo of gigs in order to be match fit.

According to The Sun's Bizarre Column, the Manchester rocker revealed: "I’ve got a month to prepare for Knebworth so I’m going to stay out of trouble, stay in the house, chill out, eat well, do some exercise, and not drink alcohol or do any of that nonsense."

"As you get older you’ve got to prepare right for these gigs, continued the Everything's Electric rocker.

"You can’t be going there like you’re 20 otherwise it’ll sound s*** and people pay a lot of money, so I’ve got to prepare right."

Despite going on the straight and narrow for the milestone gigs, Liam has assured fans he won't be going dry for too long and plans to tear it up shortly after.

"There’s plenty of time to get p***** and get high," he added. "Do that later on."

The documentary, which saw Gallagher joined by his sons Lennon (22) and Gene (20), saw him discuss the significance of putting Knebworth gigs as a solo artist.

"It takes balls to put it on" he declared. "I’m in touch with the fans, you know what I mean? I speak to them on a daily basis and a lotta the kids are sort of going,

‘When are you gonna do Knebworth? We weren’t there, we weren’t born,’ and all that.

"I’m in tune with what they’re after, so I think it’s a good time to do it now with the Queens jubilee and that. I think it’s gonna be… if the weather holds out I think we could have a f***ing banging time.

"And the Queen’s cool."

Liam Gallagher: 48 Hours at Rockfield is available to watch now on Sky Arts and NOW.

