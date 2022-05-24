Liam Gallagher's 48 Hours at Rockfield: How to watch and what you need to know

Liam Gallagher and sons Lennon and Gene. Picture: Sky UK Ltd

By Jenny Mensah

The documentary is set to air on Sky Arts this week. Find out how you can watch it and everything else you need to know.

Liam Gallagher: 48 Hours at Rockfield is almost set to be released and it sees the Oasis legend travel to the iconic Welsh studios.

Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming show here.

When is Liam Gallagher: 48 hours at Rockfield out?

Liam Gallagher: 48 Hours at Rockfield is released on Tuesday 24th May 2022 at 9pm on Sky Arts.

How can you watch Liam Gallagher: 48 hours at Rockfield?

You can watch the fly on the wall show on Tuesday 24th May from 9pm on Sky Max, from Sky Arts and on NOW.

What channel is Sky Arts?

Sky arts is found on Freeview channel 11 and Freesat channel 147.

What is 48 Hours at Rockfield about?

The 1 hour special will follow Liam Gallagher and his sons as they travel to Rockfield Studios in Wales. It will feature performances from Liam and include candid interviews with the rocker about moments from his career.

Who is Lennon Gallagher's mum?

Liam Gallagher shares his son Lennon with former model and actress Patsy Kensit.

How old is Lennon Gallagher?

Lennon Gallagher was born on 13 September 1999 making him 22 years old at the time of writing this article.

How long was Liam Gallagher married to Patsy Kensit?

Liam Gallagher and Patsy Kensit were married from 7th April 1997 - 22nd September 2000.

How many children does Liam Gallagher have?

Liam Gallagher has four children; Lennon (22); Gene (20); Molly (24); and Gemma (9), from an affair with journalist Liza Ghorbani.

Who is Gene Gallagher's mum?

Liam Gallagher shares his son Gene with All Saints star Nicole Appleton.

How old is Gene Gallagher?

Gene Gallagher was born on 2nd July 2001 making him 20 years old at the time of this article.

How long was Liam Gallagher married to Nicole Appleton?

Liam Gallagher and Nicole Appleton were married from 14th February 2008 until April 2014. They went through a public divorce after it was revealed Liam had an affair and fathered a secret child with journalist Liza Ghorbani.

