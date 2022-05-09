Liam Gallagher quits alcohol ahead of Knebworth gigs

Liam Gallagher will be giving up drinking ahead of his Knebworth shows this June. Picture: Greg Williams/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has revealed he is giving up alcohol for a month to prepare for his duo of gigs on the historic grounds.

Liam Gallagher is giving up alcohol for a month.



The former Oasis frontman is set for two solo hows at Knebworth House this 3rd and 4th June, he's determined to "stay out of trouble" and be in the best shape possible for the gigs.

According to The Sun's Bizarre Column, the Manchester rocker revealed: "I’ve got a month to prepare for Knebworth so I’m going to stay out of trouble, stay in the house, chill out, eat well, do some exercise, and not drink alcohol or do any of that nonsense."

The Everything's Electric rocker continued: “As you get older you’ve got to prepare right for these gigs.

“You can’t be going there like you’re 20 otherwise it’ll sound s*** and people pay a lot of money, so I’ve got to prepare right."

Despite going on the straight and narrow for the milestone gigs, Liam has assured fans he won't be going dry for too long.

“There’s plenty of time to get p***** and get high," he added. "Do that later on.”

Liam's gigs, which take place across the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend, will see him return to the site of the era-defining gigs which Oasis played in August 1996.

Previously taking about the dates to Radio X's Chris Moyles and how he thinks they'll compare to the Oasis gigs, he said: "I am excited, I mean I've done it before and it was mega. The beautiful thing about it is, I couldn't remember much about the first time.

"So I get the chance to do it again. Obviously I'm older and a little bit wiser. I'm gonna milk it, really take it in. I'm buzzin', man."

Repurposing his brother Noel's famous quote during the original gigs, he added: "It's gonna be 'This is history' - Part Two, mate!"

