Liam Gallagher announces Cardiff gig: How to buy tickets

Liam Gallagher is set for Cardiff gig. Picture: Greg Williams/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman will play a show at Cardiff Bay this September. Find out when his date is and how to buy tickets.

Liam Gallagher has announced a new 2022 show in Wales.

The Oasis legend will play a solo headline gig at Cardiff Bay on 15 September with special guests which include The Charlatans.

Find out how to get tickets for the 17,000-capacity date here.

When do Liam Gallagher's Cardiff Bay tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 27th May at 10am BST. The presale begins on Wednesday 25th May at 10am BST.To get access to the pre-sale, which take, fans need to pre-order C'mon You Know from the official web store before 3pm this Tues 24th.

The Cardiff gig only adds to Liam's mammoth dates this summer, which include a homecoming gig at Manchester City's home ground Etihad stadium on 1st June with support from The Streets and Goat Girl.

The date will no doubt be made all the more special by the fact Man City won the Premier League this month.

See Liam Gallagher celebrate the win on his Instagram:

Despite his jubilant attitude, the win caused a slight Twitter spat, which saw Gallagher slam football pundit Jamie Carragher and claim that Oasis "p*** all over The Beatles."

Eh carra you got shit banter for a scouser fucking hell la you been hanging out with Neville too long oasis piss all over the Beatles how many times did they do knebworth — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2022

Get the full story here.

