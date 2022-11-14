Blur announce reunion gig at London's Wembley Stadium for 2023

Blur have announced reunion gig at London's Wembley Stadium. Picture: Zak Hussein/Corbis via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Britpop legends have confirmed a reunion gig at the iconic London venue next summer. Find out how to buy tickets.

Blur have announced a reunion gig for 2023.

The Parklife outfit - made up of Damon Albarn, Alex James, Graham Coxon and Dave Rowntree - have joined forces once again for a mega date at London's Wembley Stadium.

The Britpop legends will take to the stage on Saturday 8th July 2023 with special guests including Slowthai and Self Esteem.

The show will mark their only UK gig of the year.

Find out everything we know about the gigs so far and how to buy tickets.

Blur, Wembley Stadium 🏟

8th July 2023



Tickets on sale 10am (GMT) Friday 18th Novemberhttps://t.co/pVoIxia1PP pic.twitter.com/xVomuUnQtt — blur (@blurofficial) November 14, 2022

When are Blur playing Wembley Stadium?

Blur will play a headline show at Wembley Stadium on 8th July 2023.

When do Blur Wembley Stadium tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Blur's Wembley Stadium gig go live on Friday 18th November at 10am from SeeTickets and Tickemaster.

Fans can sign up to a pre-sale here.

Blur in 2015. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Who's supporting Blur at Wembley Stadium?

Support for Blur's Wembley Stadium gig comes from special guests Slowthai, Self Esteem and Jockstrap.

Blur announce reunion gig at London's Wembley Stadium for 2023. Picture: 1. Brian Rasic/Getty Images 2. Zak Hussein/Corbis via Getty Images

Frontman Damon Albarn said of the news: “We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again.”

Guitarist Graham Coxon agreed: “I’m really looking forward to playing with my Blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs. Blur live shows are always amazing for me: a nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces.”

Bassist Alex James, meanwhile, said: “There’s always something really special when the four of us get in a room. It’s nice to think that on July 8 that room will be Wembley Stadium.”

Drummer Dave Rowntree added: “After the chaos of the last few years, it’s great to get back out to play some songs together on a summer’s day in London. Hope to see you there.”

