Liam Gallagher sparks fresh hope for Oasis reunion: "It's happening"

Liam Gallagher has talked about an Oasis reunion. Picture: 1. Alvaro Ballesteros/Europa Press via Getty Images 2. Michel Linssen/Redferns

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has talked about the chances of the Manchester band reuniting once more.

Liam Gallagher has insisted an Oasis reunion is happening.

The former frontman of the Manchester band has given fans hope of him burying the hatchet with his brother and former bandmate Noel, despite the fact they've been estranged for many years.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who asked if there's a "small percentage that Oasis get back together," he simply replied: "It’s happening."

Liam's comments come after his brother Noel teased that while there's no chance of an Oasis reunion any time soon, it could appeal to him in 10 years' time.

Asked about the topic, he told Radio X's Dan O'Connell: "Look it’s the done thing now isn’t it? Kind of everybody’s getting back together and Blur are playing Wembley stadium, everyone’s getting back together.

"I will say, and I’ve said it a thousand times, if Oasis hadn’t had reached their potential, and there was something left to do, it would be different, but I just don’t see what the point would be. It would be make a load of money, I’ve got a load of money. To do some monumental [venue] I’ve already done them."

"It’s just not something that appeals to me," he added, before teasing: "Now that’s not saying in 10 years' time it won’t appeal to me..."

Despite Liam's claims suggesting he's closer to a reunion than his brother than ever, he's not shying away with poking fun at his older brother.

When asked last week what he misses most about being alongside his brother, he quipped: "Showing him how to sing with passion and verve".

When another fan asked if he's not working on his fourth studio album because an Oasis reunion is on its way, the Everything's Electric singer gave the cryptic response: "I try not 2 think about stuff I much prefer stuff think about me".

