Liam Gallagher says new Oasis album is "SPIRITUAL"

Liam Gallagher has continued talking about the 'new' Oasis album. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty, Simmon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman was asked to describe the new Oasis record in one word by a fan and used the transcendent adjective.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has teased that Oasis' new album is otherworldly.

The Manchester rocker and his brother Noel announced the band's reunion this August and so far have plotted dates in the UK & Ireland, North America, Australia and South America.

Though at first it seemed the Oasis reunion would be limited to live shows, the Roll With It singer has been suggesting that new music is also on its way.

Asked by a fan on X if he could describe the new record in one word, Liam replied: "SPIRITUAL".

SPIRITUAL — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 7, 2024

Last week, the Wonderwall singer was also asked what he thought of the new songs his brother had written for the band, to which he replied: "Blown away".

Blown away — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 2, 2024

While it's worth taking the rocker's comments on X with a pinch of salt, he's certainly been speaking about new Oasis material for quite some time.

One fan asked Liam September: “Is it true that Oasis will have a new album???” and the 52-year-old frontman replied: “Yep it’s already finished.”

When another quizzed him if a new album was “in the air”, the 52-year-old rocker assured them: “It’s in the bag mate f*** the air”.

It’s in the bag mate fuck the air — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 7, 2024

It's not the first time Liam has discussed his plans with Oasis beyond their upcoming shows, either, previously suggesting that he doesn't want to be a solo artist anymore and he's willing to be on his best behaviour to convince his brother to continue on in the band.

Last month, when asked by a fan if he feels like "retirement is inevitable" after Oasis Live '25, he said: "I’m up for carrying on but it’s not just down to me".

I’m up for carrying on but it’s not just down to me — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 22, 2024

Quizzed if specifically if he will continue with his solo career after the epic dates, Liam responded: "Nope I’m gonna be on my best behavior on this tour and hopefully Noel will see my potential and he’ll write some RnR and I’ll sing them and that’ll be that if not I’m of on holiday for 30 years" (sic).

Nope I’m gonna be on my best behavior on this tour and hopefully Noel will see my potential and he’ll write some RnR and I’ll sing them and that’ll be that if not I’m of on holiday for 30 years — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 22, 2024

Meanwhile, this week saw the Britpop legends announce their dates in South America.

Their dates in the region will take place in November next year and comprise of two shows at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, one date at Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile and two shows at Estadio MorumBIS in São Paulo, Brazil.

Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday 13th November in each country. Visit the official Oasis Instagram and oasisinet.com for more.

Oasis have confirmed their South American dates for 2025. Picture: Press

See Oasis' Live '25 dates for 2025:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025