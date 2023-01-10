Liam Gallagher says the 90s would have been “s***e” with social media: “We’d all be in prison"

The former Oasis frontman has joked that the stars from his era would be in jail if social media was around.

Liam Gallagher thinks the 1990s would have been rubbish social media existed.

The Manchester rocker rose to fame in the 90s as the lead singer of Oasis, who were considered a huge part of the Britpop movement.

The band were often associated with laddish behaviour and tales of excess and Gallagher thinks it wouldn't be the same if they were held to the same scrutiny today.

Asked by a fan on Twitter how different the 90s would have been with social media, the Wonderwall singer replied: "Itd have been s****e we’d all be in prison".

Itd have been shite we’d all be in prison — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 6, 2023

Liam might not wish to relive the 90s in the modern day, but it doesn't mean he won't recreate the memories of the era at his gigs.

Last year, the Rock N' Roll Star hit back at anyone who thinks he shouldn't be singing classic Oasis tracks at his solo gigs.

Taking to Twitter, the Manchester rocker declared: "Anyone who got a problem with me singing oasis tunes ain’t real oasis fans there just massive C***Z".

Anyone who got a problem with me singing oasis tunes ain’t real oasis fans there just massive CUNTZ — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 20, 2022

The Wall of Glass singer also hasn't totally shut down the idea of an Oasis reunion, seeming to get fans' hopes up about the possibility as recently as New Years Day.

When a fan took to Twitter to ask the former frontman: "rasta, is it true that oasis returns this year?" he replied with the raised hands emoji.

🙌 — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 1, 2023

However, Liam has revealed he's planning to take things easier this year and take some time off to "find' himself.

2022 was a huge year for the rocker, after releasing his third album, C'MON YOU KNOW, and playing two sold-out gigs at Knebworth Park.

However, when asked if he planned to release studio album number four in 2023, he replied: "We’ll start sewing the seeds this year but it’ll be nxt year im taking most of the year of to find myself I’ve been bought a pair of sandals" (sic).

We’ll start sewing the seeds this year but it’ll be nxt year im taking most of the year of to find myself I’ve been bought a pair of sandals — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 6, 2023

