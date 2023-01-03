Liam Gallagher sparks fresh hope for Oasis reunion in 2023

The former Oasis rocker responded to a fan who's hoping the Manchester band may reunite this year.

Liam Gallagher has got fans talking about an Oasis reunion once again.

The chances of the band reuniting has been a topic of conversation ever since Noel Gallagher quit the band in 2009, but his estranged sibling has renewed hope once more with a single emoji.

A fan took to Twitter to ask the former frontman: "rasta, is it true that oasis returns this year?"

While the Manchester rocker didn't say yes or no, the Rock N' Roll star replied with the affirmative raised hands emoji.

🙌 — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 1, 2023

The tweet came after the Wall Of Glass singer shared a New Years Day message with his ardent followers.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, he wrote: "HNY to all have a biblical year stay cool and remember it ain’t what you do it’s the way that you do it love you longtime LG".

HNY to all have a biblical year stay cool and remember it ain’t what you do it’s the way that you do it love you longtime LG x pic.twitter.com/z873oiLmN7 — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 1, 2023

Liam might be somewhat optimistic about the band getting back together someday, but his older brother doesn't seem to think there's any point.

Posed the age-old question on the Pub Talk podcast, the former Oasis guitarist said: "Would you go on holiday with your ex-missus?"

He added: “As funny as this sounds, Oasis sell as many records now per year as we did when we were together. We’re as popular now in the eyes of the people as we ever were. And I’m happy with it. If we got back together, it would be a circus and there's no point."

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer concluded: "Leave it as it is. I'm happy. He's doing his thing. He's still f***ing selling out Knebworth. It's like, mate. Good luck to you. Good luck to you."

Noel Gallagher on if Oasis will ever get back together pic.twitter.com/RkXYzJAGzt — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) October 17, 2022

Whether we see Oasis reunite or not, Liam has vowed to keeping singing their back catalogue forever.

Taking to Twitter last year, the Manchester rocker declared: "Anyone who got a problem with me singing oasis tunes ain’t real oasis fans there just massive C***Z".

The Supersonic singer then hammered his point home, adding: "Oasis till I die"

