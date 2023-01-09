Liam Gallagher will 'sow the seeds' of new album, but wants to take year off to find himself

Liam Gallagher has revealed his plans for 2023. Picture: GettyDebbie Hickey/Getty Images

The former Oasis frontman responded to a fan who asked if we can expect his fourth studio album this year and revealed he'd like to take most of it off.

Liam Gallagher wants to find himself in 2023 and release his fourth studio album in 2024.

The former Oasis rocker had a huge year in 2022, releasing his third studio album and headlining two iconic dates at Knebworth Park.

However, when asked by a fan on Twitter if we could expect a new LP this year, he revealed: "We’ll start sewing the seeds this year but it’ll be nxt year im taking most of the year of to find myself I’ve been bought a pair of sandals" (sic).

Despite his attempts to take time off this year, Liam has kept fans hoping about the possibility of an Oasis reunion.

A fan took to Twitter at the start of the year to ask: "rasta, is it true that oasis returns this year?"

While the Manchester rocker didn't say yes or no, the Rock N' Roll star replied with the affirmative raised hands emoji.

The tweet came after the Wall Of Glass singer shared a New Years Day message with his passionate fans.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, he wrote: "HNY to all have a biblical year stay cool and remember it ain’t what you do it’s the way that you do it love you longtime LG".

While Liam seems to be more optimistic when it comes to the prospect of bringing the Manchester band back together, his brother couldn't be further from his sentiments.

When asked if he'd consider an Oasis reunion, Noel told the Pub Talk podcast: "Would you go on holiday with your ex-missus?"

The former Oasis guitarist added: “As funny as this sounds, Oasis sell as many records now per year as we did when we were together. We’re as popular now in the eyes of the people as we ever were. And I’m happy with it. If we got back together, it would be a circus and there's no point."

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer concluded: "Leave it as it is. I'm happy. He's doing his thing. He's still f***ing selling out Knebworth. It's like, mate. Good luck to you. Good luck to you."

