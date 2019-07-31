Liam Gallagher is responsible for Semisonic making new music

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

Semisonic frontman Dan Wilson has revealed how writing songs for the former Oasis frontman led to him making new material for his band.

Liam Gallagher unwittingly helped Semisonic to make new music for the first time in 18 years.

The US rockers - who are most famous for their Secret Smile and Closing Time singles - last released new material with 2001's All About Chemistry, but have new songs in the bag thanks to their frontman's writing sessions with the Oasis legend.

Dan Wilson, who has written and worked with everyone from Leon Bridges to Adele told The Day: "I’ve had this long ritual where a couple times a year I would sit down with an electric guitar and see if I could write a Semisonic song. And it just really eluded me for a long time.”

Semisonic in 1990. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The frontman added: “I set out to write some Liam Gallagher songs, but I totally accidentally wrote some Semisonic songs instead.

“Something about it just put me in the right mood. It opened the door. It was like, ‘Oh yeah, now I remember how to do this’."

"I admire him so much, and we had a really nice talk," he gushed about his time meeting the Manchester rocker.

WATCH: Liam Gallagher eats soup with a fork in dig at brother Noel

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is set to take part in a great musical tradition, when he plays his Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has been confirmed for an MTV Unplugged gig on 3 August 2019 in Hull City Hall.

Gallagher will be joining a long list of artists to take part in the iconic live shows, including Nirvana, R.E.M., Sinead O'Connor and of course his former band Oasis - which saw his brother Noel forced to stand in for him.

After his MTV gig, Gallagher will play live dates to support his forthcoming album, Why Me? Why Not.- which is set for release on 20 September 2019.

See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:

11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12 November - Birmingham, Arena

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena

21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

23 November - Dublin, 3Arena - *NEW DATE ADDED

24 November - Dublin, 3Arena

26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November - London, O2 Arena

29 November - London, O2 Arena - NEW DATE JUST ADDED



READ MORE: Gerry Cinnamon shows appreciation for Liam Gallagher's Once track on Twitter