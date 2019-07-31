Liam Gallagher is responsible for Semisonic making new music
31 July 2019, 12:05 | Updated: 31 July 2019, 12:11
Semisonic frontman Dan Wilson has revealed how writing songs for the former Oasis frontman led to him making new material for his band.
Liam Gallagher unwittingly helped Semisonic to make new music for the first time in 18 years.
The US rockers - who are most famous for their Secret Smile and Closing Time singles - last released new material with 2001's All About Chemistry, but have new songs in the bag thanks to their frontman's writing sessions with the Oasis legend.
Dan Wilson, who has written and worked with everyone from Leon Bridges to Adele told The Day: "I’ve had this long ritual where a couple times a year I would sit down with an electric guitar and see if I could write a Semisonic song. And it just really eluded me for a long time.”
The frontman added: “I set out to write some Liam Gallagher songs, but I totally accidentally wrote some Semisonic songs instead.
“Something about it just put me in the right mood. It opened the door. It was like, ‘Oh yeah, now I remember how to do this’."
"I admire him so much, and we had a really nice talk," he gushed about his time meeting the Manchester rocker.
Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is set to take part in a great musical tradition, when he plays his Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has been confirmed for an MTV Unplugged gig on 3 August 2019 in Hull City Hall.
Gallagher will be joining a long list of artists to take part in the iconic live shows, including Nirvana, R.E.M., Sinead O'Connor and of course his former band Oasis - which saw his brother Noel forced to stand in for him.
After his MTV gig, Gallagher will play live dates to support his forthcoming album, Why Me? Why Not.- which is set for release on 20 September 2019.
See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:
11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
12 November - Birmingham, Arena
14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live
15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena
21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
23 November - Dublin, 3Arena - *NEW DATE ADDED
24 November - Dublin, 3Arena
26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
28 November - London, O2 Arena
29 November - London, O2 Arena - NEW DATE JUST ADDED
