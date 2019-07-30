Gerry Cinnamon shows appreciation for Liam Gallagher's Once track on Twitter
30 July 2019, 12:44 | Updated: 30 July 2019, 12:59
The Canter singer has taken to Twitter to share lyrics to the former Oasis frontman's new song, which features on Why Me? Why Not.
Gerry Cinnamon has appeared to give Liam Gallagher's latest track the thumbs up.
The former Oasis frontman revealed the lyric video for Once last week, taking to Twitter to call it "one of the best songs he's ever had the pleasure to be part of".
Now it looks like the Scottish singer-songwriter, who met Gallagher when he supported him this year - is a fan of the track too.
Taking to Twitter this week, the Canter singer shared the lyrics to the track, which was written alongside producer Andrew Wyatt, posting: "The dream is borrowed/U give it back tomorrow/Minus the sorrow".
Gerry Cinnamon supported Liam Gallagher at his Cork gig this year, at Irish Independent Park.
Watch him perform Canter at the Irish stadium:
After the gig, Liam went on to praise the Belter singer, and his "supernatural" success, referring to him as a "top man" and the GC.
He wrote: "It was great to finally meet the GC not her R Gerry top top man doing supernatural things x".
Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has been confirmed for an MTV Unplugged gig on 3 August 2019 in Hull City Hall.
Gallagher will be joining a long list of artists to take part in the iconic live shows, including Nirvana, R.E.M., Sinead O'Connor and of course his former band Oasis - which saw his brother Noel forced to stand in for him.
After his MTV gig, Gallagher will play live dates to support his forthcoming album, Why Me? Why Not.- which is set for release on 20 September 2019.
See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:
11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
12 November - Birmingham, Arena
14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live
15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena
21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
23 November - Dublin, 3Arena - *NEW DATE ADDED
24 November - Dublin, 3Arena
26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
28 November - London, O2 Arena
29 November - London, O2 Arena - NEW DATE JUST ADDED