WATCH: Liam Gallagher eats soup with a fork in dig at brother Noel

Liam Gallagher eating soup with a fork. Picture: Liam Gallagher/Twitter

The younger Gallagher has thanked fans for buying tickets to his upcoming UK tour - but has taken the opportunity to have another jibe at his brother.

Liam Gallagher has posted a video of himself eating soup with a fork - in a reference to a famous insult from his brother Noel.

In the video, Liam thanked fans for buying tickets to his UK tour in November: “I wanna thank all my brothers and sisters for buying tickets for the tour. I really appreciate it. You’ve made a very so-called angry man very, very happy. I love yous all and I’ll see you soon.”

The soup joke refers to a comment Noel Gallagher made to Q magazine back in 2009: "Liam is... rude, arrogant, intimidating and lazy. He's the angriest man you'll ever meet. He's like a man with a fork in a world of soup."

Tickets for Liam’s tour went on sale Friday morning (12 July), with the Cardiff, Newcastle, Glasgow and Manchester dates selling out rapidly, and a second show at London’s huge O2 Arena being added.

The people have spoken and there is no sweeter sound on Earth I am he as you are he you are me and we are all together see you all in November/February #blessed LfukinG x pic.twitter.com/DwtQgZrQey — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 12, 2019

Liam also chipped in on Noel Gallagher's so-called "feud" with Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, following Noel’s comments to Variety that "F**king Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes. The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot. It's the greatest day of his f**king life so far. "He's just thinking, "Wow!" Well, I know you're Scottish and all that, but f***** hell! "It is like a third world country, but for f***'s sake, man, you must have had a better day than this. Surely!"

The younger Gallagher retorted: "“By the way, Scotland’s beautiful country - the people are magnificent. Get yourself up there. I am he, you are he, you are me and we are all together. Mwah!”