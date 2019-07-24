Liam Gallagher announces MTV Unplugged gig

The former Oasis frontman has confirmed he'll be joining the likes of Nirvana, Biffy Clyro and R.E.M. in taking part in the iconic gigs for MTV.

Liam Gallagher has been confirmed for an MTV Unplugged gig on 3 August 2019 in Hull City Hall.

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to share the news with his 3.1 million followers, writing: "I’m honoured to be performing at the legendary showcase that is MTV Unplugged. I’d love it if you could join us as it’s sure to be a biblical evening. P.S. I Love Hull! LG x".

MTV UK Unplugged. August 3rd Hull City Hall. Find tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/1F0056F7B38177A2 Posted by Liam Gallagher on Wednesday, 24 July 2019

Gallagher will be joining a long list of artists to take part in the iconic live shows, including Nirvana, R.E.M., Sinead O'Connor and of course his former band Oasis - which saw his brother Noel forced to stand in for him.

Meanwhile, Liam will embark on a November UK tour to support his second solo album Why Me? Why Not.

See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:

11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12 November - Birmingham, Arena

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena

21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

23 November - Dublin, 3Arena - *NEW DATE ADDED

24 November - Dublin, 3Arena

26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November - London, O2 Arena

29 November - London, O2 Arena - NEW DATE JUST ADDED