Liam Gallagher announces MTV Unplugged gig
24 July 2019, 10:27 | Updated: 24 July 2019, 13:15
The former Oasis frontman has confirmed he'll be joining the likes of Nirvana, Biffy Clyro and R.E.M. in taking part in the iconic gigs for MTV.
Liam Gallagher has been confirmed for an MTV Unplugged gig on 3 August 2019 in Hull City Hall.
The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to share the news with his 3.1 million followers, writing: "I’m honoured to be performing at the legendary showcase that is MTV Unplugged. I’d love it if you could join us as it’s sure to be a biblical evening. P.S. I Love Hull! LG x".
Gallagher will be joining a long list of artists to take part in the iconic live shows, including Nirvana, R.E.M., Sinead O'Connor and of course his former band Oasis - which saw his brother Noel forced to stand in for him.
Meanwhile, Liam will embark on a November UK tour to support his second solo album Why Me? Why Not.
See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:
11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
12 November - Birmingham, Arena
14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live
15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena
21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
23 November - Dublin, 3Arena - *NEW DATE ADDED
24 November - Dublin, 3Arena
26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
28 November - London, O2 Arena
29 November - London, O2 Arena - NEW DATE JUST ADDED