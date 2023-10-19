Liam Gallagher responds to Glastonbury 2024 rumours

19 October 2023, 13:52

Liam Gallagher with Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage inset
Liam Gallagher with Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage inset. Picture: 1. Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images 2. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The former Oasis frontman has responded to a fan who asked whether he'd be at the festival next year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has ruled himself out of Glastonbury 2024.

The former Oasis frontman has been tipped to play the Somerset Festival, with rumours swirling he could head to Worthy Farm after his final Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary date on Thursday 27th June next year.

However, when asked if he can be expected at the festival, which takes place from 26th - 30th June next year, he replied: "I’m not playing it".

Other acts rumoured to headline the festival this year include Coldplay, Madonna, Rihanna, The Rolling Stones, Dua Lipa and Blur.

Last year's Glastonbury Festival saw headline performances from Arctic Monkeys, Guns N'Roses and Sir Elton John, who played the final UK date for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

Fans can try their hand at buying tickets for the festival next month, with coach tickets going on sale on Thursday 2nd November 2023 GMT and the general admission ticket sale following on Sunday 5th November at 9am GMT.

Meanwhile, tickets for Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates go on general sale this Friday 20th October.

The Manchester rocker said of the announcement: "I'm bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour. The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn't be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x".

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour dates:

  • Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena
  • Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena
  • Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2
  • Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2
  • Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2
  • Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
  • Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
  • Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena
  • Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena
  • Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

More on Liam Gallagher

See more More on Liam Gallagher

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher in 1995

Roll With It TikTok trend prompts biblical Liam Gallagher impressions

Oasis

Liam Gallagher in Manchester, 2009

50 of Liam Gallagher's best ever quotes

Liam Gallagher onstage at the O₂ Ritz in Manchester.

Watch Liam Gallagher perform an amazing live show in Manchester in 2019

Liam Gallagher answers his Most Googled Questions

WATCH: Liam Gallagher answers his most Googled questions

Noel Gallagher in the video for Little By Little by Oasis

QUIZ: Only Oasis mega fans know all the words to Little By Little

Quizzes