Liam Gallagher responds to Glastonbury 2024 rumours

Liam Gallagher with Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage inset. Picture: 1. Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images 2. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The former Oasis frontman has responded to a fan who asked whether he'd be at the festival next year.

Liam Gallagher has ruled himself out of Glastonbury 2024.

The former Oasis frontman has been tipped to play the Somerset Festival, with rumours swirling he could head to Worthy Farm after his final Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary date on Thursday 27th June next year.

However, when asked if he can be expected at the festival, which takes place from 26th - 30th June next year, he replied: "I’m not playing it".

Other acts rumoured to headline the festival this year include Coldplay, Madonna, Rihanna, The Rolling Stones, Dua Lipa and Blur.

Last year's Glastonbury Festival saw headline performances from Arctic Monkeys, Guns N'Roses and Sir Elton John, who played the final UK date for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

Fans can try their hand at buying tickets for the festival next month, with coach tickets going on sale on Thursday 2nd November 2023 GMT and the general admission ticket sale following on Sunday 5th November at 9am GMT.

Meanwhile, tickets for Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates go on general sale this Friday 20th October.

The Manchester rocker said of the announcement: "I'm bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour. The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn't be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x".

