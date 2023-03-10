Liam Gallagher hints he'll play Glastonbury 2023 after Arctic Monkeys question

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman dropped the clue when asked by a fan if he'd be watching Arctic Monkeys at the festival this year.

Liam Gallagher has suggested he's set to perform at Glastonbury 2023.

The former Oasis frontman dropped the hint after a fan quizzed him on Twitter if he'd be watching recently announced headliners, Arctic Monkeys, this year.

When a follower took to the platform to ask if he'd be seeing the Sheffield band's headline set, the Everything's Electric singer replied: "I only go Glastonbury if I play it thems the rules so yeah".

I only go Glastonbury if I play it thems the rules so yeah — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 9, 2023

Unsurprisingly, the Manchester rocker's tweet led fans to speculate if he'd be heading down to the Somerset Festival this, with one asking: "So your playing my first glasto then mate?"

Another shared a gif of the rocker asking: "Liam is that confirmation that you are playing Glasto this year??"

Liam is that confirmation that you are playing Glasto this year?? 😳 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/c3Urb5heBn — Liam Gallagher Daily Official (@liamgdaily) March 9, 2023

Last week saw the festival share its first line-up poster for 2023 and confirm that Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses would be joining Elton John as headliners.

Alex Turner and co will be marking their third headline set on the Pyramid Stage on Friday 23rd June, while GNR will play the second night of the festival on Saturday 25th June and legendary piano man Elton John will bring the Somerset event to a close on Sunday 25th June, also ending his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Elsewhere on the line-up are the likes of Royal Blood, Lizzo, Alt-J, Chvrches, Blondie, Fatboy Slim, Lana Del Rey, Fred Again... and Hot Chip.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis commented on the fact three of the headliners were male this year, telling The Guardian: “We’re trying our best so the pipeline needs to be developed.

"This starts way back with the record companies, radio. I can shout as loud as I like but we need to get everyone on board.”

The daughter of Glasto founder Michael Eavis confirmed that a woman was supposed to fill the headline slot taken by Guns N' Roses this year, but she had to cancel due to her touring schedule.

While it's not been confirmed who the mystery artist is, Taylor Swift has been mooted as a suggestion, because Eavis said it was a star they'd be hoping to book for the last few years.

The Anti-Hero singer was originally set to perform at Glastonbury 2020 just before the coronavirus pandemic hit and the festival was cancelled two years in a row.

