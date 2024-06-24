Liam Gallagher responds to reports of an Oasis reunion at Wembley Stadium

24 June 2024, 15:55 | Updated: 24 June 2024, 15:57

Liam Gallagher and the Oasis brothers inset in 1994
Liam Gallagher has spoken out about Oasis reunion claims. Picture: Jon Mo Photography, Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

It was claimed last week that three Oasis shows had be scheduled for Wembley Stadium this year before talks broke down.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has responded to Oasis reunion claims.

Last week it was reported by The Mirror that the Britpop booked three reunion shows at Wembley Stadium for this July, before talks allegedly broke down.

According to the outlet, the a source: "An Oasis reunion has been hoped for for years. This year would have been the big moment, 30 years on from their debut album Definitely Maybe.

"But until now, no one has known how close Liam and Noel came to making it a reality. It doesn’t get much closer than booking Wembley, and their teams were devastated when it all collapsed yet again.

“But the fact they made it to that point shows there’s a will on both sides. The hope is it will be a case of not if, but when."

However, when asked about the so-called reunion shows by a fan on X, the Manchester rocker quipped: "Nobody’s told me maybe there getting a new singer like the dude out of queen".

Liam was of course referring to Queen and their touring singer and former Adam Lambert, who first found fameon American Idol in 2009.

Oasis might not be set for a reunion anytime soon, but Liam Gallagher is giving fans the closest thing to it so far, by celebrating 30 years of the band's Definitely Maybe album.

However, Liam also maintained he did previously reach out to Noel's management team, telling MOJO magazine back in February: "I did call him! Well, my people called Noel’s management team."

He added: "We put an offer on the table for an Oasis thing – because we got offered it – and he said no. It was a big tour, a lot of money. He turned it down. I get it, he’s got a divorce going down. I’ll do the ‘Definitely Maybe’ thing and have a nice time without him."

Liam continues his Definitely Maybe dates tonight (24th June) with the second of his two dates at 3Arena Dublin with Cast and his son Gene's band VILLANELLE as support.

Liam Gallagher - Half The World Away at Sheffield Arena

See the remainder of Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe dates:

  • Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
  • Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
  • Friday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
  • Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival
  • Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick
  • Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support
  • Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024
  • Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.

Blossoms praise Liam Gallagher's Co-Op Live gigs & offer swim lessons

More on Liam Gallagher

See more More on Liam Gallagher

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher in 1995

Roll With It TikTok trend prompts biblical Liam Gallagher impressions

Oasis

Liam Gallagher in Manchester, 2009

50 of Liam Gallagher's best ever quotes

Liam Gallagher onstage at the O₂ Ritz in Manchester.

Watch Liam Gallagher perform an amazing live show in Manchester in 2019

Liam Gallagher answers his Most Googled Questions

WATCH: Liam Gallagher answers his most Googled questions

Noel Gallagher in the video for Little By Little by Oasis

QUIZ: Only Oasis mega fans know all the words to Little By Little

Quizzes