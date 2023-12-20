Brian May slams "draconian" take down of Queen + Adam Lambert fan videos from social media

Queen's Brian May at the Chase Center in November 2023. Picture: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Image

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Queen guitarist has taken to Instagram to say he's asked the band's management team to "look into it".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Brian May has addressed complaints from fans that their footage is being taken down or prevented from being uploaded to social media.

The legendary Queen guitarist has been contacted by followers about some of the band's live performances with Adam Lambert being removed from several platforms.

Sharing a few examples on Instagram, the Bohemian Rhapsody rocker wrote: "Hi Folks - - i've been watching this for a few days, and I'm very concerned. I've asked our management to look into it, and try to figure out if there is a reason for Instagram and Universal suddenly becoming so Draconian."

He added: "The decision to take these videos down certainly hasn't come from us, the band. hopefully we will get an answer soon. Meanwhile, be extra careful and I'm sorry you good folks of good intentions have been put in this position."

The 76-year-old rocker also past on Season's Greetings to his fans but acknowledged that not everyone is so joyful at this time of year.

"Wishing you a happy Christmas season," wrote the We Will Rock You guitarist. "In common with many of you, I don't find it easy to come up to the level of frenetic joyfulness that is portrayed in the media as requisite for this time of year. But let's all look around us, and look for ways to make other people's Christmases as Jolly as possible. Apart form anything else, it's good therapy! Cheers all ! Bri"

Queen + Adam Lambert have had a busy end to the year, playing shows throughout North America in October and November, which included two dates at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, plus a special headline set at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix 2023 in Austin Texas - as part of The Rhapsody Tour.

Brian May also had a very eventful start to the year, after being Knighted by Charles III at Buckingham Palace on 14th March for his services to music and to charity.

Taking to Instagram, the legendary guitarist shared an image of the moment he received the honour, writing: "No words! Bri".

Fans rushed to congratulate the Bohemian Rhapsody star in the comments, with one writing: "Congratulations, Sir! Well deserved. I bow to you."

Another gushed: "As a fan .. I am so proud of you Brian !! You deserve all the accolades life has to offer!

"I’m sure your parents and Freddie are smiling down on you !

"CONGRATULATIONS Sir Doctor Brian !"

On 31st December, it was announced that Brian would become a Sir as part of the 2023 edition of the King's New Year Honours List.

May pledged to “do the things one would expect a knight to do” including “fight for justice” and for “people who don’t have any voice”.