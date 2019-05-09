Liam Gallagher responds to fan asking if he'd ever change his sound

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman was quizzed by a fan on Twitter about whether he'd experiment following his brother Noel's new music.

Liam Gallagher has discussed if he'd ever change his sound.

The former Oasis frontman was asked by a fan on Twitter if he'd ever try a "different musical style in the future," and replied with a simple and resolute: "Never".

When another fan asked him what he thought of Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie's comments that grime is the new rock and roll, the Wall Of Glass singer replied: "It’ll never die just slipped into a bit of coma that’s all it’ll come round again".

The comments came as his estranged brother and former bandmate Noel released his Black Star Dancing single, which will be taken from his forthcoming EP of the same name.

The track, which has been influenced by the likes of INXS, David Bowie and ZZ Top, is available to stream now, with the EP following on 14 June.

Speaking about his first new music, the Ballad of The Mighty I rocker revealed Black Star Dancing would be the first of three EPs he would release this year, and one will have a "Mancunian sound".

He told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan: "I can see guys in anoraks, nodding their heads moodily to it,while checking out each other’s Adidas trainers, [saying] ‘Where you got those from?’"

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has told fans that we can expect his new music before September and says he has "20 new songs that will change (our) lives".

Until then, fans can whet their whistle with Gallagher's As It Was documentary, which will premiere at London's Alexandra Palace with a special performance from Liam on 6 June 2019.

Liam Gallagher's As It Was live premiere poster. Picture: Press

