Liam Gallagher teases 20 new songs "that will change your lives"

The former Oasis frontman has revealed the progress on new music for his second solo album, which will follow As You Were.

Liam Gallagher has given fans an update on his new music.

The former Oasis frontman released his first solo album, As You Were, in October 2017 and has shared the progress of its follow-up.

Taking to Twitter, the Wall Of Glass singer wrote: "I know I talk a lot of shit but I have oops we have 20 songs that will change your lives oops make them better oops you know what I’m trying to say by the pinball lights x"

See his tweet below:

The Manchester rocker has been sharing his excitement in general on Twitter, posting everything from "Let’s end the year on a biblical vibe," to "I'm fucking buzzing," and "I just wanna sing".

Gallagher also teased to fans that he'll be singing Oasis classic Cast No Shadow this Thursday (13 December, when he plays an intimate gig at London's Union Chapel in aid of homelessness charity Shelter.

Meanwhile, Emily Eavis has set tongues wagging by saying she'd love "to have Liam Gallagher" play Glastonbury Festival.

The festival organiser also gave an announcement update, telling Matt Wilkinson on Beats 1:"I reckon there’ll probably be one more announcement before Christmas.”

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

Liam's estranged brother Noel is set to play a huge homecoming gig at Heaton Park next year.

The former Oasis man will take to the stage on Friday 7 June 2019, joined by the reunited Doves who he told Radio X are "one of the great Manchester bands of all time".

They'll be joined by Texas four-piece White Denim, with the final special guests to be announced.

The homecoming gig will mark the first time the rocker has played the iconic grounds since he performed with Oasis in 2009.

Speaking to Radio X's Johnny Vaughan about that fateful night, Gallagher said: “I haven’t played there since we had a rather chaotic night there in 2009 with Oasis, when Liam offered all the crowd their money back! It was the first night of three nights and we’d been looking forward to it the whole tour, and then we got there and after the first song the generators packed up - twice."

