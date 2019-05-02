Liam Gallagher announces As It Was world premiere & live performance at Alexandra Palace

The former Oasis frontman has shared a clip which sees him return to his childhood home and announced a special showing of his documentary.

Liam Gallagher has announced a special chance to attend the world premiere of his As It Was documentary and enjoy a live performance on the same night.

The former Oasis rocker will be attending the first official showing of the documentary, which will take place on 6 June at Alexandra Palace.

With the announcement comes a new teaser for the film, which sees Gallagher return to his childhood home and recall the incident which saw him urinate over his brother's tape player.

Watch the clip above.

Tickets for the exclusive event at Ally Pally go on sale below:

Liam Gallagher's As It Was live premiere poster. Picture: Press

Watch the first official clip for As It Was below:

A press release detailing the film explains: "Liam Gallagher As It Was tells the honest and emotional story of how one of the most electrifying rock’n’roll frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge, ostracised and lost in the musical wilderness of booze, notoriety and bitter legal battles.

"Starting again alone, stripped bare and with nowhere to hide, Liam risks everything to make the greatest comeback of all time."

The film is directed by Charlie Lightening and Gavin Fitzgerald and produced by Joel Kennedy and Julian Bird.

The documentary has a running time of 85 minutes and (unsurprisingly) a certain 15.



READ MORE: Is Liam Gallagher's Songbird his most vulnerable track?

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher releases Black Star Dancing single and details EP of the same name

Watch Liam Gallagher perform live on the Radio X rooftop: