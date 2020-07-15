Liam Gallagher reacts to Man City's European club competitions ban being overturned

The former Oasis rocker took to Twitter after the news that the football team were cleared of "disguising equity funds as sponsorship contributions".

Liam Gallagher has reacted to the news that his beloved Manchester United F.C. can take part in European club competitions.

This Monday (13 July) the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) cleared Man City of committing "serious breaches" of Financial Fair Play regulations between 2012 and 2016, meaning their Uefa ban is no longer to be upheld.

Since the decision was overturned, the former Oasis rocker has taken to social media to show his support string of tweets, which include: "GUILTY of being f***ng CELESTIAL MCFC x" and "F*** THE ELITE MCFC".

GUILTY of being fucking CELESTIAL MCFC x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 13, 2020

FUCK THE ELITE MCFC — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 14, 2020

Uefa had issued Man City with a two-year ban in February, but Cas cleared the football club of "disguising equity funds as sponsorship contributions," leaving them free to play European games.

However, their fine has only been reduced from 30 million to 10 million euros afer Cas ruled that City did "fail to cooperate with Uefa authorities".

Though the Shockwave singer shared the words of Man City manager Pep Guardiola, not every one of his followers were on board.

When one Liverpool fan compared the decision to the O.J Simpson case, Gallagher hit back and suggested they should concentrate on their own historic Premier League win.

He wrote: "F***ing hell you lot are unbelievable having you lot got a PL title to polish and keep warm for us lot nxt year sad arse".

Fucking hell you lot are unbelievable having you lot got a PL title to polish and keep warm for us lot nxt year sad arse — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 14, 2020

In this year's Champions League, Man City face Real Madrid in their last-16 second leg at Etihad Stadium on 7 August, where they lead 2-1 from the first leg.

If Guardiola's squad progress, they will then face either Lyon or Juventus.

Liam Gallagher might be a life-long City fan, but there's not much chance of catching him watching a game at the Etihad Stadium.

"I don’t go and watch them anymore. I don’t really like the Etihad," he told NME. "I don’t dig it man, it’s like going and watching the fucking opera"

The Once singer explained: "The last time I seen City I got told to be quiet by some fucking doughnut who was too busy looking at his menu.

"I was jumping up and down and he went, ‘Can you be fucking quiet?’ It must have been interfering, like messing with his brain; he didn’t know whether to have the prawns or the fucking caviar."

